Project Highlights: Revitalizing Marial Lou Livestock Training Institute and support to vulnerable pastoralists in South Sudan

Objective:

To support the revitalization and capacity building of the Marial Lou Livestock Training Institute (MLLTI) as a centre of excellence in order to facilitate sustainable operations, access to basic laboratory diagnostic services, and training of mid-level paraveterinarians to improve access to community-based animal health and production extension services in South Sudan.

Key partners:

Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

Beneficiaries reached:

6 713 households and 1 133 people through trainings and dialogue meetings.

Activities implemented:

Rehabilitated existing MLLTI infrastructure and constructed a miniature laboratory diagnostic facility.

Procured and handed over three laptops and three motorcycles to be used by MLLTI staff to support outreach programmes, and four solar-powered refrigerators to store vaccines.

Conducted a refresher training in paraveterinarian training methodologies for nine MLLTI teaching staff in preparation for subsequent trainings for paraveterinarians.

Reviewed and validated the MLLTI training curricula for paraveterinarians, specifically animal health auxiliaries and livestock extension service providers, incorporating modules on peacebuilding, gender sensitivity, conflict mitigation, water and sanitation (within cattle camps), the One Health approach, animal welfare, among others; and conducted a one-day validation workshop on the updated draft curricula, held at the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries in Juba.

Constructed two demonstration farms at MLLTI for practical training on sheep and goat production.

Trained 55 community animal health workers (CAHWs), of whom four women, from Tonj East and Tonj North counties in the basics of animal health (including vaccinations and treatment) and husbandry, following which they were provided with a veterinary treatment kit composed of basic drugs, equipment and supplies (including dewormers, acaricides, antibiotics, drugs for the treatment of trypanosomiasis, syringes, needles, gloves and CAHW attire).

Vaccinated 433 060 animals (365 038 cattle, 40 039 goats, 22 773 sheep, 4 954 poultry and 256 dogs) against priority livestock diseases, including anthrax, blackleg, contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, contagious caprine pleuropneumonia, foot-and-mouth disease, haemorrhagic septicaemia, peste des petits ruminants, and sheep and goat pox, benefiting 4 511 households (of whom 667 headed by women).

Treated and dewormed 39 310 animals (16 704 cattle, 11 164 goats, 8 660 sheep, 2 739 poultry, 38 dogs and five donkeys) against internal and external parasites, benefiting 2 202 households (of whom 378 headed by women).

Mobilized 30 chiefs from Marial Lou, Ngabagok and Romic payams for a three-day discussion at MLLTI and developed recommendations for peacebuilding activities.

Conducted eight dialogue meetings in Malual-chum, Marial Lou, Ngabagok and Romic payams. Four meetings were conducted with 255 community leaders (of whom 14 women) in each payam, followed by a joint meeting with all community leaders in Marial Lou; topics covered included how to encourage communities to coexist peacefully. The remaining four meetings were conducted with 784 youths (of whom 204 women) from different cattle camps in each payam; topics covered included peaceful dialogue and co-existence among communities.

Impact: