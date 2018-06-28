Press statement on signing of South Sudan agreement and need for peace

"While we have been here before, we welcome efforts by the leaders in South Sudan to end the devastating conflict that has brought the country into a humanitarian crisis. The signing of this document is just one step on the long journey to peace, and we urge those involved to keep the peace process on track.

"While it is surprising that the agreement makes little mention of the extent of the suffering the conflict has brought to South Sudan's people, we welcome their commitment to establish humanitarian corridors and again emphasise the importance of unrestricted access for humanitarians to bring aid to people in need. The conflict has gone on too long for the people of South Sudan, and now is the time to deliver them a lasting peace," says Jeremy Taylor, Regional Advocacy Adviser, Norwegian Refugee Council