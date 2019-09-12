12 Sep 2019

Potential returnees gain confidence following dialogue with leaders in Wau

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 12 Sep 2019 View Original

DAWIT KAHSAY TEDLA

In light of the expected full implementation of the revitalised peace agreement, South Sudanese across the country are pushing for more dialogue initiatives to promote deeper understanding of what the new deal entails.

One such information session was held earlier this week by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Wau. The objective was to engage residents of the protection of civilians site, community leaders, and local authorities to promote confidence building and social cohesion.

“I can’t express how happy I was today to see parties from both political camps joining together, smiling and hugging each other,” said Jenty John, an internally displaced person in Wau. “Today’s event really encouraged me to start thinking about returning to my former home.”

During the forum, residents of the protection site highlighted the success of negotiations held this July amongst the neighbouring areas of Tonj, Wau, and Gogorial to end acts of inter-communal cattle raiding, saying that this kind of progress sparks hope that durable peace can be restored on a national level.

“I am very excited about the thought of going back home to be with my family and continue farming, and I know that many of the displaced feel the same,” said community leader Arkangelo Majak Makor.

Despite their eagerness return to their homes, residents of the protection site say it is a big step for them, as many find themselves grappling with how to get back on their feet in the face of uncertainty and insecurity. Local authorities at the forum responded to these concerns by assuring the potential returnees that they would work hard to provide a safe environment.

“Peace is our collective responsibility,” said military representative Rodolfo Andrea. “Each of us are citizens of this country and have a duty to implement the peace agreement.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.