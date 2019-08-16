Post Distribution Monitoring Report (PDM) - Western Equatoria State, Tambura, Nagero County, 27-29 March 2019 - LCED

Background information - Give a brief introduction of context from alert date, assessment/verification, to distribution?

Lacha Community and Economic Development (LCED) received funding from Rapid Response Fund (RRF) in November 2018 to support at least 800 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mabia Settlement Camp as a result of serious fighting between government forces and opposition fighting/clashes in Negero - Tambura County between June and August 2018. The assessment was conducted in October 2018 that revealed that more than 12,888 IDPs in Mabia Settlement were living in poor temporary shelters which could not protect them from harsh weather and do not allow privacy, while others lived in open space or under trees that posed serious security and health threats to the IDPs’ lives, including exposure to extreme weather hazards, lack of safety and privacy, and high risk of harassment and GBV and hence the urgent need for emergency shelter assistance.

However, in late November and early December 2018, Tambura County in general was hit by food shortage and this was a double tragedy for the then IDPs in Mabia Settlement Camp. With no means of survival, some IDPs started trekking back to Nagero to access their gardens (back home) despite the area not declared secure. Later on,reports about the improvement in the security situation reached the camp and by mid-January 2019, the camp was deserted as reported in LCED Monitoring Report of Mabia Settlement Camp dated 29.01.2019 with one key recommendation being the need for a change in the project design to include the new project location (from Mabia to Nagero).

With an approved one month no cost extension period, LCED in February 2019 conducted site visits to understand the situation at hand in Nagero County where most of the target population had presumably settled. Guided by the previous registration lists (IDPs in Tambura), LCED conducted a community meeting where it was revealed that ‘former IDPs and now returnees’ were scattered in different locations though majority concentrated in bomas close/near Nagero Central where they were either living in open spaces, under trees, public structures like schools/churches and while a few hosted by close relatives or friends. To ensure that the project targets the right people in need of emergency shelter assistance, a five day verification exercise was conducted in the 5 selected bomas of Hai Matar,

Nabagi, Rengu, Nzara and Napkanagbara with the support and guidance of local authorities. With the project target of 800 households, the project team with the support of 10 selected and trained community enumerators identified and verified 868 households (4101 individuals) and a database later created.