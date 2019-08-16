Post-Distribution Monitoring Report (PDM) - Western Bahr El Ghazal, Wau,Hai Masna Collective Center, 15 March 2019 - IOM

Hai Masna is a payam and one of the locations where Collective Center (CC) has been established in Wau county of Western Bahr el Ghazal. According to IOM assessment report of 29th March 2019, the total registered population of Hai Masna is around 3,697 individuals for 1,314 Households (HHs). The conflict between cattle herders and farmers in Jur river county areas started on the 4th March 2019. And the cluster was alerted on the 15th March 2019. This conflict adversely affected the population displacing them to Kuajiena, Akuoyo, Bar-uthuon,

Abunyibunyi, Warbet and Alel-Dong. The IDPs found these villages not safe and move toward Wau. Recent attack on the civil population in Abunyi-bunyi, Akotawn, Akuoyo, Waditlelo resulted to displacement of communities into Hai Masna, PoC AA and other collective sites. Some few settled with relatives in Wau town suburbs. This conflict still exists and properties were looted and destroyed.

IOM and Action for Development (AFOD) jointly conducted need analysis on the 29th March 2019. The assessment team observed that the IDPs are living in open space and under the trees. They were displaced and flee with nothing. They don’t have tools to cut grass and bamboos. Access in remote areas was still a challenge for the assessment team and they couldn’t visit areas located in deep bushes.

Distribution:

IOM S/NFI team conducted the distribution in Hai Masna CC at the open space in front of the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) AFOD office, after biometric registration of beneficiaries was done by the IOM Displacement and Tracking Matrix (DTM). Through consultation and coordination with the camp management (AFOD) and the community leaders, only beneficiaries with Bio-metric Registration (BMR) tokens were mobilized for the distribution. The distribution was conducted at the point where agencies conduct distributions and activities. It was organized by IOM in coordination with the camp management and community leaders.

Beneficiaries were informed through camp management committee about the details of distribution. The committee comprised of CCCM staff and community leaders (Chiefs, Block leaders). CCCM (AFOD and IOM)

Protection partners and community leaders held meeting with the community where they were briefed about planned distribution. The S-NFI team went two days before the distribution to brief the community leaders and camp management about the dates of distribution, which partners will be involved, who is entitled to receive the items, details of items and how the distribution will be conducted, the messages to be passed and who were thetargeted beneficiaries. Information communicated was on; Items to be distributed, why distribute items, who are the beneficiaries, and location of the distribution. Messages on how to use and care for the items was passed by the IOM S-NFI distribution team to the beneficiaries on distribution day.

On the distribution day, beneficiaries were assembled in lines based on first come basis, they got verified and proceeded to registration desk to sign on the distribution list before receiving items. Young boys and young girls, who were representing their parents as head of HHs were given chance to receive after acknowledgment for community leaders. High priority was given to child headed HHs, the Pregnant and Lactating Women (FLW),

Persons with special needs (PSN) and the elderly to receive items first. Protection partner, Non-violent peace force was present to identify the PSNs and helped them to receive the items, IOM volunteers also helped in carrying NFIs for the PSNs to their shelters that was 2 minutes’ walk away from distribution point.

Order was maintained through collective responsibility of S-NFI team, CCCM team, protection team, volunteers and community leaders. The stages of distribution were the assembly point where protection was present and CCCM, registration point where beneficiaries had to sign in their thumb print against their names, receiving point of the S-NFIs. Crowd controllers were available to keep away the crowd from distribution point to avoid disruption and congestion.

There was no shade at the distribution site. The only available tree shade is where the new IDPs are sheltering, so beneficiaries were assembled in an open, exposed to direct sun. However, entire distribution process lasted 2 hours.