Population Movement Baseline (PMB) Report: Key Findings - South Sudan, December 2020

OBJECTIVE

To increase understanding of population movement routes upon the onset of shocks in South Sudan in order to enable better humanitarian response planning along routes and in locations expected to receive internally displaced persons (IDPs).

To comprehensively map historical population movement routes to contextualise current routes and support the prioritisation for a needs-based humanitarian response.

To improve understanding of how different drivers of population movement lead to variation in displacement patterns and migration routes.

To improve understanding of the challenges along displacement routes and the needs of the displaced populations that arise during movement.