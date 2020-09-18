Polio program transition in South Sudan: An assessment of risks and opportunities - Leveraging civil society resources to scale up immunization

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) will sunset following certification of the eradication of wild poliovirus. While finishing the job on polio and ensuring that the world remains free of polio remain top priority, the wind down of this extensive program has already started to affect health systems. To ensure a smooth transition away from GPEI funding (“polio transition”), South Sudan needs to prepare to sustain their national polio and immunization programs through other resources. The impact of GPEI wind down in South Sudan is particularly concerning due to well documented risks to the country’s broader immunization system and ability to remain polio-free. As in other countries, successful polio transition in South Sudan will require stakeholder engagement. Polio program partners have expressed the view that an expanded range of stakeholders, including civil society organizations (CSOs) at the country level, should be included in this process.

This report, which was funded by the UN Foundation, describes the results of an assessment carried out by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in 2019 to document the realities of integration and transition efforts in South Sudan.