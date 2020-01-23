23 Jan 2020

Pibor County Flood Assessment Brief - Pibor County, Jonglei State, South Sudan, December 2019

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.26 MB)

Introduction

A national flooding emergency was declared by the Government of South Sudan in October 2019, with six counties in Jonglei state being severely affected and Pibor county was one of the heaviest affected according to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) . The flooding had initially cut off access to humanitarian services for much of the population, and continues to present operational challenges for partners to deliver aid to affected populations.

Pibor county is particularly vulnerable due to the accumulation of shocks (acute food insecurity, inter-communal violence, drought and disease outbreaks) over the past years, lack of water and sanitation infrastructure, persistently high prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM), and seasonal lack of access to services during the rainy season . These shocks have contributed to the poor food security and nutrition situation observed prior to the October flooding, with 154,000 people estimated (65% of the population) in IPC Phase 3 ‘Crisis’ or worse for food insecurity in August 2019 , and the most recent nutrition surveys reporting GAM prevalences well above World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended emergency thresholds.

REACH conducts ad hoc rapid assessments to monitor shocks in areas of concern identified by the Needs Analysis Working Group (NAWG), partners and the Integrated Needs Tracking (INT)
System . In order to fill information gaps related to the flooding in Pibor, the World Food Programme and REACH conducted a joint assessment between 26 November and 06 December 2019 to assess the needs in flood-affected areas of Pibor county, Jonglei state. The primary objective was to assess the food security and nutrition situation in flood-affected areas, population dynamics, access to services and other priority needs, in accessible floodaffected areas. The assessment team visited areas within Pibor town, as well as areas outside the town including Likuangole centre, Verteth centre, Kondoko and Lukurnyang settlements (see Map 1)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.