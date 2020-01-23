Pibor County Flood Assessment Brief - Pibor County, Jonglei State, South Sudan, December 2019

Introduction

A national flooding emergency was declared by the Government of South Sudan in October 2019, with six counties in Jonglei state being severely affected and Pibor county was one of the heaviest affected according to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) . The flooding had initially cut off access to humanitarian services for much of the population, and continues to present operational challenges for partners to deliver aid to affected populations.

Pibor county is particularly vulnerable due to the accumulation of shocks (acute food insecurity, inter-communal violence, drought and disease outbreaks) over the past years, lack of water and sanitation infrastructure, persistently high prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM), and seasonal lack of access to services during the rainy season . These shocks have contributed to the poor food security and nutrition situation observed prior to the October flooding, with 154,000 people estimated (65% of the population) in IPC Phase 3 ‘Crisis’ or worse for food insecurity in August 2019 , and the most recent nutrition surveys reporting GAM prevalences well above World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended emergency thresholds.

REACH conducts ad hoc rapid assessments to monitor shocks in areas of concern identified by the Needs Analysis Working Group (NAWG), partners and the Integrated Needs Tracking (INT)

System . In order to fill information gaps related to the flooding in Pibor, the World Food Programme and REACH conducted a joint assessment between 26 November and 06 December 2019 to assess the needs in flood-affected areas of Pibor county, Jonglei state. The primary objective was to assess the food security and nutrition situation in flood-affected areas, population dynamics, access to services and other priority needs, in accessible floodaffected areas. The assessment team visited areas within Pibor town, as well as areas outside the town including Likuangole centre, Verteth centre, Kondoko and Lukurnyang settlements (see Map 1)