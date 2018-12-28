28 Dec 2018

Peacekeepers clear landmines outside Bor town

from UN Mission in South Sudan
from UN Mission in South Sudan

DAVID MAJUR AWUOU MAJAK

The United Nations Mine Action Service has discovered and removed unexploded ordinances and mines five kilometres outside of Bor town, in the Thon-Awai area, in the Greater Jonglei region.

The community in Thon-Awai is happy about the clearance efforts made by the specialized UN entity. The explosive objects, believed to have been placed in the area during the war for South Sudanese independence, could have caused untold damage.

“I am happy to see that the landmines are removed. We were not aware of them, but now we can easily farm and our children can play here without fear, with no risk of harm,” commented Mary Aluel a resident in the area.

The UN Mine Action Service is still detecting and removing mines and other unexploded ordinances in various regions across the country. Clearing land from these potentially lethal objects is a painstakingly slow process, involving some serious risks.

Their most recent clearance work was praised by Deborah Schein, head of the Bor Field Office of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

“I greatly appreciate the efforts of the deminers. They are doing a very dangerous and important job to protect civilians in the communities.”

