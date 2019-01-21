21 Jan 2019

Peace conference thaws icy relations between Liech’s Guit community and neighbours

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 21 Jan 2019 View Original

By JACOB RUAI

Communities of Mala village in Guit County have set up peace committees to spearhead reconciliation efforts internally and with their neighbours.

The committees were established at a peace and reconciliation conference, attended by cattle-camp youth, traditional leaders, women, and local authorities.

“We want to live in peace and harmony. Let us forgive one another and move on as one community,” said Paramount chief Riak Buor, during the conference. “Let us promote peace and unity of our community if we really want to develop our area,” he added, as he called on the youth to forget the past and reconcile for the sake of peace.

The peace and reconciliation conference, held in Mala village, in Northern Liech’s Guit County, was organized after repeated revenge killing between Chiengkuoth and Chienglem clans in Guit.

Facilitated by the UN Mission in South Sudan, the conference sought to explore opportunities of restoring relations among neighbouring communities, and to sensitize youth on the negative impact of cattle raids. More than 100 participants attended the forum

Apart from calls for reconciliation, the participants were also keen on ridding the area of arms as they appealed to state and national governments to carry out mass disarmament to prevent more conflicts.

“We really want to enjoy the revitalized peace agreement. There is a need for mass disarmament of civilian populations across South Sudan,” said community elder Joseph Kong Yoach.

“The guns should be kept in the stores and the civilians should walk without guns so that peace can prevail in our nation,” Kong stressed.

UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer in Bentiu Pascal Akimana explained more about the outcome of the meeting.

“They managed to set up peace committees,” said Akimana, adding, “These committees are to work hand in hand with the government on reporting and defusing any suspicious acts.”

Akimana pledged the mission’s commitment to supporting the people of South Sudan in achieving peace and reconciliation.

“We, as UNMISS, are working with the government and the community to encourage them to find mechanisms that can be workable within the community to prevent more communal conflicts,” he said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.