Pandemic preparedness in the midst of an emergency response

World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
How the Logistics Cluster in South Sudan is working to prevent the spread of the Ebola Virus

Over the last three months, the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been escalating, resulting in the World Health Organization declaring the EVD outbreak in DRC as a Level 3 emergency.

The epicentre of the outbreak is located around Beni in the country’s North-Kivu region, an area that experiences continuous cross-border movements of communities. As a consequence, neighboring countries, namely Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan are exposed to the risk of transmission and need to be prepared to tackle an epidemic at national, as well as regional level.

In South Sudan, which is also battling a Level 3 emergency, ensuing conflict and displacement, the risk of an epidemic is particularly concerning.

Adding a pandemic on top of a L3 emergency would be a disastrous scenario for the country and the humanitarian activities here this is why we have to be ready. National and international organisations from different areas and regions need to pull together and be prepared," stressed Fiona Lithgow, Cluster Coordinator of the Logistics Cluster in South Sudan.

Acting as the focal point for WFP South Sudan in Ebola Preparedness, the Logistics Cluster is taking an active part in the National Task Force led by the Ministry of Health, supporting health partners in mapping border screening centers (temperature measurement and observations of symptoms) and the capacities of the organisations present in Western and Central Equatoria, locations identified as first priority. The cluster also scaled up the coordination of transport of Ebola related material and assisted in the construction of slabs for ten isolations centers. It is now working with WFP South Sudan and sub-offices to coordinate Advanced Preparedness Actions.

Regional preparedness activities have also been supported by the cluster, who recently deployed one staff in Uganda. A joint mission is currently being conducted along the Lake Albert between DRC and Uganda with UNICEF, the Red Cross and the Ugandan Ministry of Health to set up tents for screening centers and evaluate the needs for shelter at the point of entries in Kayanza, Haibala and Ntoroko.

It is therefore necessary to keep the level of alert high and to maintain the internal and external coordination mechanisms well-functioning to ensure that adequate measures are taken to prevent the pandemic from extending further.

