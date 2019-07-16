Pajut NFI and Emergency Shelter Distribution Report | 6 June 2019

The distribution was held at Pajut centre, the site was chosen in consultation with the beneficiaries and the local authorities. The community was informed two days ahead before distribution for verification/ selection of the right beneficiaries from the three groups targeted (IDPs, Host community and Returnees) by response team who was in the area and further spread by chiefs and community Mobilizers. Pre-distribution meeting were held between local authority including community leader, which involved females, male, boys and girls in order to design together the distribution process. In the meeting the team clearly specified the items the beneficiaries were going to receive.

To get the figure or total house hold size for the beneficiaries, the community was called to assemble in one place and verified by the team using the criteria set by the verification team where IDPs, Returnees and most vulnerable from host community were divided in to sections and arranged in to families sizes. With the help of local authority and chiefs of these groups mentioned, the team identified and verified a total number of 1,294 HHs.

During the entire exercise of Verification, Registration and distribution, the team recruited casual labourers in coordination with chiefs for playing different roles during the excessive. Enumerators registering the beneficiaries having tokens and sending them to the distribution point to receive the items being arranged in sets , Off loaders carrying items from truck to store and from tore to distribution area , crowd controllers making beneficiaries line up and get organised as they move on to collect items, security guards with the role of guarding the items in the store and at the distribution site, distributors and splitters from the affected population were given roles of assisting the beneficiaries while carrying the items and laying the items on ground. Chiefs from the different groups contributed by dividing the beneficiaries per bomas.

Crowd controllers were informed to give priority to most vulnerable and PSNs in the line, distribution team recruited enough crowd controllers who worked in coordination with distributors before distribution starts to make sure line is followed and maintain by the beneficiaries that way the work become easier and manageable. Before starting the distribution, the team displayed to the beneficiaries quality and quantity of items to be received by a households and explained to them to check the kit before leaving the distribution area, explained that most vulnerable and PSNs will have priority in the line, communicated the presence of CFM. Distribution was interrupted by rain where beneficiaries were asked to make lines in the classrooms which were demarcated by the crowd controllers. Crowd controllers were aware to support the most vulnerable beneficiaries who needed help in the process of moving items from distribution centre to site where beneficiaries got support from his/her relatives. Separate lines were made for pregnant and lactating mother, elderly and disable people.

The main reasons of working with chiefs and Causal workers from IDPS, Returnees and the Host community ( girls, boys and people with disability) was With the aim to empower the affected population as in making them to assume ownership of humanitarian interventions taking place in their localities and know the important of vulnerable people in the community as they are within the community all the time.