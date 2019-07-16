PAH Yei (Mugwo Ottogo) Shelter/NFI Needs Analysis Report | May 2019

Lasu Payam has a market which operates only twice in a week, with limited foodstuffs and basic NFI items. Secondly, the population’s purchasing power is intensely affected.

According to household interviews, 90% of host community support themselves through agricultural activities or communal farming, whereas, returnees & IDPs support themselves mainly by borrowing from the host community households and sharing household items especially saucepans and food.

The host community are sleeping in tukuls made out of local materials.

In Lasu Centre, both the IDPs and returnees are living in public places like the Primary Health building, churches, market shops and in primary schools. Over 150 HHs observed have been accommodated in these public buildings making the situation difficult for smooth running of the health facility, while in Asole and Rubeke, 70% of the IDPs and returnees are sheltering in the market, abandoned shops and church.

The affected community has developed a coping strategy of sleeping on the grass. However, this strategy has affected them health-wise. The skins of their children were observed with small wounds as a result of sleeping on the grass. 6% of the returnees came with their household items which they currently use as their coping strategy for survival.