16 Jul 2019

PAH Yei (Mugwo Ottogo) Shelter/NFI Needs Analysis Report | May 2019

Report
from Polish Humanitarian Action - Polska Akcja Humanitarna, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 23 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1018.08 KB)

Lasu Payam has a market which operates only twice in a week, with limited foodstuffs and basic NFI items. Secondly, the population’s purchasing power is intensely affected.

According to household interviews, 90% of host community support themselves through agricultural activities or communal farming, whereas, returnees & IDPs support themselves mainly by borrowing from the host community households and sharing household items especially saucepans and food.

The host community are sleeping in tukuls made out of local materials.

In Lasu Centre, both the IDPs and returnees are living in public places like the Primary Health building, churches, market shops and in primary schools. Over 150 HHs observed have been accommodated in these public buildings making the situation difficult for smooth running of the health facility, while in Asole and Rubeke, 70% of the IDPs and returnees are sheltering in the market, abandoned shops and church.

The affected community has developed a coping strategy of sleeping on the grass. However, this strategy has affected them health-wise. The skins of their children were observed with small wounds as a result of sleeping on the grass. 6% of the returnees came with their household items which they currently use as their coping strategy for survival.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.