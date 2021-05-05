Oxfam is concerned about the rising cases of violence targeting aid workers in South Sudan

Reacting to the increasing threats and incidents of aggression against aid workers across South Sudan, Juliet Moriku Balikowa, Oxfam South Sudan Deputy Country Director said:

“As Oxfam, we are concerned particularly as we celebrate International Labor Day that aid workers continue to be targeted, physically assaulted, harassed and abused in the line of duty with many sustaining injuries. Many aid workers have sadly perished due to the continued attacks over the years.”

“These incidents are unacceptable and must stop. For millions across South Sudan, the dire humanitarian situation will be exacerbated because of these continued attacks on aid workers. Therefore, we call upon the government to urgently address the root causes of the violence that pose serious threats to the lives and safety of aid workers across the country and prevent humanitarian organizations from delivering the much need assistance.”

