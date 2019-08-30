30 Aug 2019

Over 60,000 to receive Tetanus, Diphtheria vaccines in Wau

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 29 Aug 2019

August 29, 2019 (WAU) – The second phase of a vaccination against Tetanus and Diphtheria diseases entered its fourth day on Thursday with over 20,000 women already vaccinated, an official said.

“Our target in the state is 62,168 girls or women at productive ages. Wau state is divided into two. The vaccination campaign is very important especially for women and girls,” the state health director, Dr. James Ambrose Uchini told Sudan Tribune.

“We should bring up children free from diseases by vaccinating against Diphtheria and Tetanus,” he added.

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organisation (WHO), International Organization for Migration (IOM), Islamic Relief and Juanither, among other partners are supporting the campaign.

Uchini said state epidemiology department is launching the Tetanus and Diphtheria vaccination campaign for the fourth time this year.

Tetanus is a serious disease caused by a bacterial toxin that affects your nervous system, leading to painful muscle contractions, particularly of your jaw and neck muscles while Diphtheria is an infection caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheria.

(ST)

