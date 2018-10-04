Organized Forces in Torit pledge to uphold human rights principles

Members of the organized forces in Torit have pledged to promote human rights to fulfill their responsibility of protecting and serving their local communities. Their renewed commitment comes in the wake of a two-day workshop organized by the United Nations Police (UNPOL) with a focus on human rights, democratic policing, and child protection.

“With the signing of the peace process, it is really very important to make the entire organized forces understand human right issues, the relationship between the entire organized forces, and how they can cooperate with the civil authority on the ground,” said Torit State Police Commissioner, Brigadier Khamis Musika Morjan.

Brigadier Khamis also emphasized the importance of incorporating the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights into the security organs, in order to build trust and confidence with the local population.

Disarming and demobilizing child soldiers caught up in South Sudan’s five-year civil war was at the center of discussions on human rights and child protection during the workshop.

Philip Hakim, Major General of the 7th Division of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Torit, is demonstrating leadership to tackle this issue.

“We who are responsible to this army, are the ones who are going to organize and screen out the children from armed groups,” he stated.

An important element of implementing these principles, according to Stella Idu Moses, a captain from the Police Headquarters in Torit, is for members of the organized forces to spread the knowledge to their colleagues.

“You go and give this teaching to the members of your unit. We have to keep this teaching and accept the international and humanitarian law. This is also our law,” Stella noted.

Stella says that it is crucial for the organized forces to enhance rule of law in their respective areas, a cornerstone of which is to foster positive relations with civilians. Meanwhile, local community members in Torit are already reporting improved relations and boosted confidence in the organized forces in this regard.

“We are staying with the SPLA soldiers without any misunderstanding. They don’t harass us and that is why we have good relationship with them,” says Charles Odwar Ingodo, Chief of Iribok village in Torit County.

The relationship between organized forces and the local population has already come a long way, from a period where there was severe mistrust and apprehension between them. As the relationship continues to thaw, civilians are urging police officers and soldiers alike to align their actions with the revitalized peace agreement.

“The peace [deal] that was signed is the beginning of our freedom. The past has gone, here comes the new. We civilians here are happy with the peace and we are asking our soldiers to protect our people who are returning back home,” said Clemente Lokwar Peter, Community Member in Tutumore Boma.

The UN Police in Torit will continue to engage with the organized forces so they fulfill their responsibilities to protect the people of South Sudan and build a durable peace.