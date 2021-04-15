Operational Concept: Humanitarian Hub in Deep Field Location | Pibor, South Sudan 25 March 2021

Situation Overview

A humanitarian response scale-up is anticipated due to the consequences of the flooding end of 2020 affecting 47 counties and causing food insecurity and heightened risks to waterborne diseases.

When Pibor became accessible in January 2021, an inter-agency mission visited to identify the sites and a possible sustainable solution for a basic light base camp.

Two sites were selected and UNDSS was requested for an SRA report. UNDSS cleared both sites as possible location or a hub.

Initially the plan was to establish a camp with International Humanitarian Partnership (IHP) light base tent camp. After discussions with partners it was agreed that a more sustainable solution should be planned as compared to a tent camp.

IOM explored possible solutions and finalized a design for prefabricated buildings ‘prefab container hub’ as the best solution.

In this regard, following measures were initiated:

IOM will establish a basic humanitarian hub to accommodate overnight stay of up to 20 humanitarians. Plan International selected as partner and upon completion of works and establishment of humanitarian hub, agrees to take over the control and management of day-to-day operations. IOM and Plan International will sign a MoU for hub operation. Plan International is currently also managing the humanitarian common storage facilities in Pibor. Plan International compound is an assembly point for humanitarian workers and has a pedestrian gate directly into UNMISS compound should an emergency require evacuation. The area of the hub will be 73m x 40m (2,920 sqm). The hub will have access to internet (initially from existing access point of Plan Int’l), accommodation supported with all basic necessities.

Latest Situation