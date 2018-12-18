The official opening of John Garang Infectious Diseases Unit - a multipurpose unit for managing Infectious Diseases in South Sudan

Following the declaration of EVD outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the threat of cross-border spread, South Sudan has therefore been categorized as a priority 1 country alongside other countries like Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi to enhance preparedness and operational readiness based on the proximity to the outbreak area as well as the capacity to manage EVD outbreaks.

Currently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has elevated the risk for spread of the EVD within the country and regionally, from ‘high’ to ‘very high’. In this regard, the Ministry of Health with support from WHO and partners has heightened its preparedness and response activities.

As part of its efforts to scale up the preparedness and response activities, the Ministry of Health with support from WHO constructed an Infectious Diseases Unit in Juba at Dr John Garang Diagnostic Center.

The new Infectious Diseases Unit will officially be opened on 20 December 2018. The unit is intended to manage infectious disease and for isolation of suspected Ebola cases awaiting laboratory investigations. The Infectious Diseases Unit is also intended to serve as a training facility to proactively build capacity in case management and other aspects of health emergencies.