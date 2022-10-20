Nyirol County Inter-agency Floods Assessment Report, 14 October 2022

The assessment mission and duration:

This Inter-Agency Assessment Mission was conducted in Nyirol County on 12th – 13 October 2022 by Partners in Lankien Town. This report is compiled based on the information and inputs provided by partners on ground, community leaders, floods affected communities, and local authorities. After receiving floods displacement reports from the County RRC and County Authorities appealing for urgent humanitarian assistances, humanitarian partners in Lankien organized County level ICCG meeting with facilitation of County RRC and Oxfam (Deep Field Coordination Focal Point), with Nyirol County-Level ICCG members and discussed on the ways forward where it was agreed to conduct this joint assessment from 12th - 13th October 2022 in the floods affected bomas/villages. The assessment report is compiled based on information collected from observations and by talking to and interviewing key informants, floods affected community members, households, local authorities, and IDPs representatives in the visited locations.

Mission objectives:

To assess the overall humanitarian situation of the floods displaced population in Nyirol County, and learn the possible humanitarian implications, and estimate number of floods affected and displaced population.

To review the possible humanitarian actions required based on the severity of the disaster/floods reported.

Team composition:

This joint inter-agency assessment was conducted under the leadership of the RRC and Oxfam (Deep Field Coordination Focal Point), with participation of WHO, Medair, Non-Violent Peace Force, Intersos, Save the Children (SCI), and Nile Hope representing FSL, Nutrition, Health, WASH, Education, ES/NFIs, Protection and GBV.

Findings of the assessment:

A total of 8,832 individual IDPs/1453 households are displaced because of floods following heavy rains an overflow of rivers in the areas. 35% IDPs are accommodated in two sites/centers of Lankien Primary School and Lankien Presbyterian Church, while 65% are accommodated with relatives and friends.

The floods completely inundated residential areas, houses, destroyed crops, public facilities & utilities including water points, latrines, among others. The IDPs have moved to high ground areas but lack shelter, sleeping materials , food, drinking water, latrines among others. The population are subjected to collect water from unsafe water sources, and open defecation is being practiced posing public health risks