Nutrition Information Technical Working Group (NIWG) Terms of References (ToRs)

BACKGROUND

The South Sudan became a new country as of July 9, 2011. The Country faces various challenges in different sectors of health, nutrition, food security and water and sanitation.

From nutrition point of view, acute malnutrition in both its moderate and severe forms continue to be a problem of public health significance in South Sudan in view of its direct underlying relationship to increased risk of severe illness and death in young children and also its deleterious effects on overall child growth and development. The situation is further compounded by high levels of micronutrients (vitamin and mineral) deficiencies and factors such as food insecurity and poor hygiene and sanitation conditions, which predispose children to the vicious cycle of malnutrition, infection, and poor overall growth. The magnitude of malnutrition, its extent and chronic nature poses a big challenge towards efforts to improve overall health and development in a country, already characterized by high levels of childhood malnutrition. In general, there is lack of a clear understanding of the level and causes of the nutrition problem across all the 10 states in South Sudan.

For this reason, the nutrition cluster organized a Nutrition Information Technical Working Group (NIWG) to provide technical support in streamlining of nutrition survey planning, implementation, information management and reporting.

A Nutrition Information System (NIS) is a system of continuous collection and interpretation of nutritionrelated data: NIS collects, analyses, interprets and reports on information about the nutritional status of populations and most importantly uses this information to inform appropriate response strategies.

Additionally, an information system also refers to one that provides data of many different types, which can be used in nutrition surveillance to provide a more complete picture. Furthermore, nutrition surveillance can, and should, incorporate many sources of information (anthropometric, food security, nutritional, health) in order to maximize its usefulness and integration.

NIS system can include assessments such as the Standardized Monitoring and Assessment in Relief and Transition (SMART) surveys, Coverage surveys (SQUEAC and SLEAC), and the UNHCR SENS surveys to name a few. It also includes monitoring and or surveillance systems imbedded in the government routine systems or set up separately. (Definition adapted from the Harmonized training package module 10)