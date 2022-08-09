Nutrition and mortality, SMART survey report Bentiu IDP camp, Unity State, South Sudan - April 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report presents the process, findings, conclusions and recommendations of the integrated nutrition and mortality SMART survey conducted by Concern Worldwide in April 2022 covering the entire Bentiu IDP camp (former POC). The survey was conducted in liaison with the other partners who implement nutrition and health services in the camp in Unity state of the Republic of South Sudan.

The overall purpose of this SMART survey was to estimate the prevalence of acute malnutrition among children aged 6-59 months and determine 3 months retrospective crude and under five mortality rates among the IDP population in the camp. The survey employed SMART methodology and was a crosssectional survey following a two-stage cluster sampling method. The first stage sampling involved the selection of 35 clusters based on Probability Proportional to Population Size (PPS), while the second stage sampling was the selection of 11 households in each sampled clusters using systematic random sampling. A total of 356 children from 385 households in 35 clusters were planned for the anthropometry sample. Data were collected from 383 households for mortality and 424 children 6-59 months for anthropometry within the 35 clusters (blocks) surveyed.

Experienced enumerators and supervisors (21 in total) attended four days training from 24-28 March 2022 (includes one-day standardization test). The Integrated Anthropometry and Mortality survey was conducted from 29 March to 4 April 2022.

The anthropometric and mortality data were exported from the Digital Data Gathering (DDG) server to excel and analysed using ENA for SMART, (January 11, 2020 updated version). Other sets of data (vaccination and de-worming status, Vitamin A supplementation, Infant & Young Child Feeding, nutrition status of pregnant women and lactating mothers as well as water hygiene and sanitation data) were also exported from DDG to excel but analysed using Epi Info version 7.2.5