Northern Cueibet County Rapid Assessment, Lakes State, South Sudan, November 2021

KEY FINDINGS

• Throughout 2021, a series of compounding shocks and stressors have resulted in displacement, particularly towards larger towns, while simultaneously preventing vulnerable populations in the north of Cueibet County from displacing to access livelihoods, food, and services. Assessment findings suggest that displacement options for populations in northern Cueibet have largely been determined by internal and cross-border conflict lines. As such, those that could displace moved southward, through highly insecure, and increasingly flooded areas.

• Widespread insecurity, until July 2021, and subsequent flooding have reportedly prevented many people in the north of Cueibet County from cultivating. According to focus group discussion (FGD) participants, the small number of households that have harvested will likely exhaust their cultivated food stocks by December 2021, three to four months earlier than usual. Assessment findings suggest that vulnerable groups are attempting to fill atypically severe and prolonged food consumption gaps by relying almost solely on wild foods, the utilisation of which appears to be low given a reported lack of dietary diversity.

• Hunger related deaths were reported by FGD participants displaced from Tiap Tiap and Pagor. Reporting was highest amongst vulnerable groups that had managed to displace, particularly those without cattle. Hunger related death reports were triangulated by community leaders from assessed locations.

• Cyclical raids have reportedly resulted in a decrease in cattle herd size in northern Cueibet. Cattle are typically relied upon most heavily during periods of acute food insecurity, and form the cornerstone of an effective community coping mechanism.

However, in the coming months, cattle are likely to be far from the settlement, limiting access to milk and livestock products for the most vulnerable, who, due to high levels of insecurity, reportedly are much less likely to travel with the herds to seasonal grazing areas than in previous years.

• Assessment findings suggest that physical and financial access to markets is atypically low. An increase in the number of cattle being sold has reportedly pushed livestock prices down, a trend that is likely to continue. Moreover, the failure of the white sorghum harvest is expected to limit market supply, resulting in staple prices remaining high, limiting the ability of vulnerable groups to financially access markets.

• Access to humanitarian food assistance (HFA) is likely to remain low in the near-term. According to service providers and FGD participants, beneficiaries have faced continuous barriers to accessing HFA throughout the year. The centralisaiton of distribution points from June onwards has particularly affected vulnerable beneficiaries from Pagor, Tiap Tiap, Citcok, and Duony. Provision of, and improved access to, HFA throughout the ‘harvest’ season period will be crucial in reducing severe food consumption gaps for vulnerable populations who have minimal access to traditional livelihood activities.

• Health and nutrition facilities have reportedly remained operational thoughout the year, however, according to humanitarian service providers, facilities have been operating below full capacity. Insecurity between January and July 2021 reportedly limited supply and had a negative effect on health seeking behaviour, often resulting in the most vulnerable not being able to access stabilisation, referral and inpatient services. Since July, health seeking behaviour has reportedly improved, however, flooding has continued to limit supply, resulting in medical supplies being exhausted atypically early.