Northern Bahr el Ghazal Climate Impact & Displacement Profile - South Sudan, December 2020

Context & Methodology

The October-November 2020 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis determined that an estimated 50% of the population in Northern Bahr el Ghazal (NBeG) state were classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity (AFI), with over 46% of children facing global acute malnutrition (GAM). Field reports and satellite data indicated that the high level of food insecurity and malnutrition encountered in NBeG was likely caused by a series of climate shocks, namely a combination of drought-like conditions in July followed by flooding in August/September 2020, both of which affected the harvest. Field reports also indicated atypical movement into Sudan in response to deteriorating food security conditions.

To support understanding of food insecurity and the status of distress migration in the area, REACH conducted a qualitative assessment in NBeG state to better understand the intricacies and impacts of the climate shocks as well as investigate reports of atypical displacement. From 2nd to 5th December 2020, REACH conducted 5 focus group discussions (FGDs) on climate impacts and 11 FGDs on climate displacement, which included participatory mapping exercises, covering Aweil Centre, Aweil South, Aweil West, Aweil East, and Aweil North counties. FGDs were divided into male and female groups for each respective county. For Aweil Centre, Aweil West, Aweil East, and Aweil South, FGDs were conducted with residents of settlements in these counties, yet in close proximity to Aweil Town. For Aweil North, FGDs were conducted with residents of settlements near Gok Machar. This assessment used a qualitative methodology that did not assess all potentially relevant locations, and as such, findings are indicative only.

Key findings