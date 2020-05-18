Non-Food Items (NFI) Technical Guidance (December 2019)

Introduction

This document provides guidance to humanitarian agencies involved in the delivery of Non-Food Item (NFI) assistance in South Sudan. NFIs provide highly vulnerable families with individual and general household items to preserve their health, safety, dignity, and wellbeing. The purpose of this document is to explain / guide NFI partners on procurement, proper use and reporting of household NonFood Items in South Sudan.

The NFIs used within this guidance are based on families of 5 people. Partners should tailor packages (both in type and quantity of items) based on needs and anticipated family size if the rationale of 5 persons per household is not deemed appropriate. The focus NFIs described in this guidance document are general household and personal support items, and not household shelter construction support items.

A primary principle is to ensure that the quality of items meets needs adequately, and in a timely and reasonable time frame. The NFIs items must be fit for purpose and should not pose a risk to users. The Shelter and NFI Cluster in South Sudan strongly recommends involving a Protection expert during every intervention to ensure protection risks are mitigated including understanding of conflict sensitivity dynamics. Partners must ensure messaging on proper usage of items. Partners/ agencies should accompany distributions with clear guidance on safety and proper usage of items to avoid injury or associated risks. The distribution of NFI items should also take into account the restricted movement of certain groups (child- and female-headed households, the elderly and persons with disabilities (PWDs), distances to distribution points, long wait times and lack of transportation, especially for heavy items.

Suggested cost envelopes for NFIs are included in this guidance to encourage equitability of assistance between agencies and across different geographic locations. The costs reflected in this guidance note are based on current SNFI Pipeline NFIs prices and should be used as a guide. The cluster acknowledges that there might be slight price variations depending on where agencies source the NFIs. The prices are based on estimate market costs of IOM Pipeline Long Term Agreements in June 2019, revisions will be done when necessary. Example of specifications have been provided as a guide to quality and standards for items. Once a needs assessment justifiably supports a recommendation to distribute NFIs, the items should meet the minimum requirements outlined in this document.