Nobody came to ask us: South Sudanese refugee perceptions of the peace process

Omar S Mahmood

Key findings

Refugee respondents expressed frustration with a number of issues, ranging from the current political leadership to the IGAD-led peace process and its emphasis on power sharing.

Respondents’ views differed in many areas, but there was a high degree of convergence in some key aspects. One related to the lack of information on the peace process, as nearly all respondents felt there was little accurate or trustworthy information.

Respondents expressed the widest range of views on the number of states, a reflection of current tensions. Views were largely divided along regional lines, exposing the lack of a shared vision on the future of governance in South Sudan.

All respondents expressed a strong desire to go back home. However, many were cautious about when that might be, and felt that years of evaluating the implementation of the peace agreements would be needed before it was safe to return.