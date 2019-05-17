Nhialdiu Payam Rapid Site Assessment (April 2019)

Current context

The DRC RovingCCCM team covers priority Beyond Bentiu Response (BBR) counties within Unity State; Rubkona, Guit and Koch. The team carries out CCCM activities using an area based approach, working through the CCCM cluster to disseminate information.

Activities in Nhialdiu on 13th and 14th March 2019 included a multi-sector needs assessment in the area, analysis of displacement situation, mapping of structures and services and meeting with community representatives.