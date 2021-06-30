NGOs in South Sudan condemn recent attacks on civilians and aid workers, call on Government to ensure protection of all people

Juba, South Sudan | 30 June 2021

The South Sudan NGO Forum and its members are deeply concerned by the continuing attacks on both South Sudanese civilians and humanitarians in recent months and calls on all parties to take every step to protect women, men, girls and boys from the direct and indirect impacts of this violence.

In recent weeks, outbreaks of localised violence have continued to affect South Sudanese populations, causing further displacement, and a worsening of the humanitarian situation for those already grappling with the impacts of conflicts and flooding. In his statement to the UN Security Council in June, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General highlighted the recent upsurge in fighting in Upper Nile, including Akoka and Maban, in Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, and in Central Equatoria. Cattle related violence has also continued across several states, and highway ambushes affected movements in parts of the country. The impact of this violence directly affects the most vulnerable communities at a time when over 60% of the country is projected to be in an acute stage of hunger and malnutrition and over 100,000 people could be at risk of famine. Critically, women and girls are disproportionally at risk from this violence, suffering direct attacks and continued sexual and gender-based violence, as well as suffering from the indirect effects of displacement and disruption.

Alongside continued violence affecting civilians, at least 7 humanitarian staff and health workers – most of them South Sudanese – have been killed whilst on-duty this year, working to get vitally needed life-saving services to those most in need. Multiple other attacks on humanitarian personnel, assets and supplies have significantly hampered relief efforts, including in some of the most crisis affected counties in the country. In May, attacks on compounds in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area led to the destruction of hundreds of thousands of dollars of prepositioned food, essential aid items and facilities, severely hampering the ability of aid workers to respond to crises. In Renk, Jamjang and Torit, youth have directed their frustration at NGOs over lack of employment opportunities in the communities. Attacks have resulted in multiple suspensions of services across the country as the safety and security of aid workers become increasingly perilous.

This must stop. Aid workers and civilians must never be a target of conflict and violence, and efforts to get vitally needed humanitarian support across the country can only continue where both humanitarians and civilians are able to live and work safely and securely. The NGO Forum thanks H.E. Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior for her recent involvement and welcomes recent statements from Hon. Minister for Information Michael Makuei Lueth and Hon. Minister for Labour James Hoth Mai calling for an end to violence against humanitarian workers and continued efforts to address such risks. NGOs look forward to working with National and State authorities to continue emergency operations, and collectively support the development of private sector and other livelihoods opportunities.

NGOs are appreciative of recent efforts by the Government of South Sudan, both in Juba and at State levels, to address threats and attacks that affect South Sudanese populations and those working to support them. The South Sudan NGO Forum reiterates its call for the Government of South Sudan and all stakeholders to urgently ensure that all South Sudanese civilians and aid workers across the country are protected from violence. They must never be a target.

