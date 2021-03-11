NGOs ask the UK government not to cut aid to South Sudan as threat of famine looms

Severe humanitarian needs across South Sudan have significantly worsened. The sustained support of the international community is critical. As organisations working to support the people of South Sudan coming out of a painful civil war, we call on the UK Government to ensure South Sudan remains a funding priority.

International and National Non-governmental Organisations working in South Sudan call on the UK Government to reconsider urgently the reported 59% budget cuts to vital international aid. South Sudan is at a pivotal point, based on the recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification of “Famine Likely” and “Catastrophic” food insecurity at a number of locations across the country, with over 60% of the population projected to face crisis or worse levels of food insecurity. Humanitarian assistance is one of the only factors keeping thousands of people from succumbing to the worst outcomes: malnutrition and death.

Severe humanitarian needs across the country have significantly worsened due to a combination of flooding, displacement, and protracted sub-national violence. The sustained support of the international community is critical. As humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding organisations working to support the people of South Sudan coming out of a painful civil war, we call on the UK Government to ensure South Sudan remains a funding priority.

The UK has long played an important role in bolstering South Sudan’s progress with humanitarian support. There is no doubt that the anticipated cuts will cost lives, and undermine significant, longterm progress made with UK funding to date – from saving lives with access to food and safe water, to reducing violence through support for locally-led peacebuilding, and interventions to reduce gender-based violence. It is vital that the UK continues to invest in both humanitarian response and longer-term action that builds resilience and integrates Disaster Risk Reduction in the country. There needs to be continued support for conflict prevention and peacebuilding - as an end in itself but also, as UK Special Envoy for Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Affairs Nick Dyer has rightly pointed out, because conflict remains closely linked with food insecurity. After years of engagement and investment, for the UK to step back now would constitute a crushing blow to the people of South Sudan.

Signatories:

1. Action Africa Help - AAH

2. Action Against Hunger – ACF

3. Action For Children Development Foundation - ACDF-SS

4. Active Youth Agency

5. Adventist Development and Relief Agency – ADRA

6. Africa Development Aid – ADA

7. Africa Humanitarian Action - AMREF

8. Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development - ACTED

9. American Refugee Committee

10. Association of Volunteers for Service International - AVSI

11. BBC Media Action – BBCMA

12. CAFOD and Trócaire in Partnership - CTP

13. CARE International

14. Caritas Switzerland

15. Catholic Relief Services

16. Child's Destiny and Development Organisation – CHIDDO

17. Christian Aid

18. Christian Blind Mission - CBM

19. Concern Worldwide

20. Concordis International

21. DanChurchAid - DCA

22. Danish Refugee Council - DRC

23. Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe

24. Doctors with Africa - CUAMM

25. Dorcas

26. Food for the Hungry - FH

27. GOAL

28. Green Belt Initiative – GBI

29. Health Link South Sudan

30. HealthNet TPO

31. Help A Child

32. Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe - HELP

33. Humane - Aid for Community Organization

34. Humanitarian and Development Consortium – HDC

35. Impact Initiative (REACH)

36. International Aid Services - IAS

37. International Rescue Committee - IRC

38. INTERSOS

39. Islamic Development and Relief Agency

40. Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW)

41. Joint Aid Management International – JAM

42. Lutheran World Federation - LWF

43. Medair

44. MENTOR Initiative

45. Mercy Corps - MC

46. Mines Advisory Group - MAG

47. Mission Aviation - MAF

48. Nile Sustainable Development Organisation

49. Nonviolent Peaceforce

50. Norwegian Church Aid - NCA

51. Norwegian Peoples Aid

52. Norwegian Refugee Council - NRC

53. Organismo di Volontariato per la Cooperazione Internazionale – OVCI

54. Oxfam

55. Plan South Sudan

56. Plan UK

57. Polish Humanitarian Action - PAH

58. Populations Services International

59. Relief International

60. Rights for Peace

61. Saferworld

62. Samaritan Purse

63. Save the Children International

64. Smile Again Africa Development Organization - SAADO

65. SCIAF

66. Solidarités International

67. South Sudan Grassroots Initiative for Development

68. Stichting SPARK - SPARK

69. Street Children Ministry

70. Sudan Evangelical Mission - SEM

71. Sudan Peace and Education Development Program

72. TearFund

73. The Carter Centre

74. The Rescue Mission

75. Titi Foundation

76. Veterinarians Without Borders – Canada

77. VSF Germany

78. War Child Holland

79. Women for Change

80. World Concern Development Organization - WCDO

81. World Conservation Society - WCS

82. World Relief

83. World Vision International – WVI

84. World Vision UK

85. Youth Empowerment Organisation

Statement also supported by the South Sudan NGO Forum. The South Sudan NGO Forum comprises 120 INGOs and over 400 NNGOs providing assistance to the people of South Sudan regardless of ethnic background, political affiliation or religious belief to save lives and improve lives. NGO Forum provides a platform through which NGOs, the Government of South Sudan, the United Nations, donors and other external stakeholders can exchange information, share expertise and establish guidelines for a more networked, efficient and effective use of aid resources in South Sudan.

