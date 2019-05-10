NFI and Emergency Shelter Distribution Report - Yambio - Western Equatoria - 2 March 2019

Summary of Distribution

The Distribution was held in James Diko Centre, at a place organised for receiving humanitarian assistance. The place was selected by beneficiaries and supported by the local authorities. This was done during the registration as the beneficiaries considered this location to be the central and safe point for the 3 bomas of James Diko Payam.

The Beneficiaries were informed about the distribution day by the World Vision ES/NFI team during beneficiary’s registration which happened a few days before distribution and the day before distribution. World Vision also used the local leadership, who included the chiefs and Payam leaderships to pass the message on the planned distribution dates.

Before the distribution commenced, the team held a meeting with the boma Chiefs, and the Payam administrator on the setting of the distribution site and the order. The entitlement for each HH was also shared during this meeting. After this meeting the team then held another pre distribution meeting with the beneficiaries, informing them of the items that would be distributed. The team used this meeting to also pass on the messaging on the correct usage of the items that included Mosquito nets, blankets and Plastic sheets. Emphasis was made on the proper usage of Mosquito nets and plastic sheets as in some locations mosquito nets have been used wrongly for fishing while plastic sheets have not been managed well at the point of covering the shelters.

All the verified affected populations were issued with ES/NFI tokens to ensure only those who were vulnerable and in need of this support were the ones that finally received these items. During the verification, all the vulnerable Men, Women, Girls and Boys were given equal consideration by including them on the beneficiaries list of those who were to receive the items.

In order to maintain order during the distribution, the team worked on ensuring the distribution site was were demarcated and that all the beneficiaries fully understood the distribution flow and procedure. The affected population were well informed on the different stages they had to go through before they finally collected their items. All the items were stacked according to household entitlement and this made it easy for the household head to pick these items without waiting too long in the distribution site. The deployment of crowd controllers and ensuring all beneficiaries knew where they needed to go to (from one point to another) ensured the smooth flow and orderliness of the distribution process. World Vision also set up the help desk where anyone who had a complaint or needed help went to and solutions or clarifications were given to them.

Before the distribution started, a meetings with the beneficiaries’ representative and the latter the whole beneficiaries were held. The various concerns from the beneficiaries were brought out, and World Vision explained in details how the NFI response are undertaken. One of the questions that was asked was about the community wanting everyone to benefit from the response, however World Vision explained the criteria of the targeting further and the community appreciated the fact that the most vulnerable in their community were assisted. Information on the correct usage of the items was also shared with the beneficiaries if they were to drive maximum benefits from the items distributed.