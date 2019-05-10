NFI and Emergency Shelter Distribution Report - Wau - Western Bahr el Ghazal State - 28th January 2019

Summary of Distribution

The S-NFI distribution conducted by IOM, ACTED and Caritas, followed the verification done on 17th December 2018. Through consultation with local authority on ground, the distribution was delayed up to January, because during Christmas staffs and key personnel from local authority were not available, coupled with beneficiaries movement to visit relatives. The distribution was held in Bazia centre where WFP and other Agencies do their distribution and has been organized directly by the responding agencies IOM, ACTED and CARITAS, in coordination with the local authorities and community leaders. Beneficiaries were informed through committee, which was formed by the community to carry out mobilization and messaging about the distribution. This committee was comprised of 10 members with at least 2 from each Boma, the idea was initiated so that information about distribution was well communicated to the beneficiaries. Committee was briefed few days before the distribution, by partners, on the message to be passed and who were the targeted beneficiaries. Information communicated were: items to be distributed, reason for distributing those items, who are the beneficiaries, location of the distribution, date of the distribution, content of the items. During session with the committee, IOM team explained them how to use items and their usefulness to the community and ask them to pass also this information days before the distribution. A committee was formed since the mobilization time until the distribution phase and the monitoring, as lesson learnt from previous distribution conducted by IOM, where it was recommended to formed committee since the begin of the interventions

Beneficiaries were assembled and lined up based on their bomas, in order to be registered before receiving items. Young boys and young girls who were representing their parents as headed of household were given priority alongside pregnant, lactating, people with disabilities and elderly.

Maintaining the order was a collective responsibility of both humanitarian staffs and local authorities couple to effective process of the distribution which made it more organize. There were five sections during the process of distribution: first point was a place where beneficiaries queue up to wait for their turn; second point was screening point where the beneficiaries presented their token, thumb print against their names and signed off; third point was distribution area which was two minutes’ walk far from screening point; fourth point was compliant desk where those who had matters of concern could present them to be addressed by the staff and chiefs; fifth point was the Rapid Monitoring, where the team interviewed the beneficiaries to get their comments on the distribution process and items distributed