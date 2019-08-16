NFI And Emergency Shelter Distribution Report - Upper Nile State, Ulang County, 8 June 2019 - TADO

How was APP mainstreaming activities implemented during the distribution (please refer to the distribution checklist)

The distribution was held in Four different locations namely: Ulang Centre, Doma, Yomding and Kuich Payams in Ulang County, based on the results of conducted assessment earlier. A list for the manifest is used to call beneficiaries to come and receive their NFIs. The vulnerable people are considered first, the rest had to make a queue. This only applied to people with wrist bands as identification of those pre-selected to benefit. It was organized by TADO with support of community leader on the ground.

Beneficiaries were informed through Mega Phones one day prior to distribution day and repeated again during the distribution days.

The queue was created for male and female. Care takers for the children with specific needs received NFIs on their behalf. The most extremely vulnerable persons were identified from the queue and first priority was given to them to receive NFIs.

Beneficiaries sat far from the distribution site and the field staff helped in making order. Like Relief International (Protection), SSUDA(S/NFI), ADRA (GBV), Nile Hope(S/NFI), MSF Spain (GBV) and Nonviolent Peace force (Protection).

Complaint Feedback Desk A complaint/feedback desk committee was composed prior to the distribution date. This was done to give enough time for the team members to prepare for the due date. A brief orientation was done to familiarize them with their role. The committee was comprised of protection cluster/NFI partners on the ground including Non Violent Peace Force, SSUDA, and representatives from ROSS, Boma administrators and women and youth leaders. This was to ensure transparency, accountability and empowering the community targeted to be able to give feedback and hear grievances during the process and help mitigate them.

The complaint and feedback desk ensured the beneficiaries were offered an opportunity to be heard to air out their grievances.

A rapid monitoring exercise was conducted through individual interviews and FGDs. The exercise was conducted through bilateral individual interviews using the KIIs tool. The main purpose of the data collection was to get feedback on the process of the distribution and get ideas on how to improve the next interventions with specific focus on the AAP pillars, which are information sharing, Participation, compliance and feedback mechanism.