NFI and Emergency Shelter Distribution Report New Fangak, 22 February 2019

Summary of Distribution

Distribution of NFI Materials was held in New Fangak, Jonglei state by IOM, ADA and Nile Hope, in cooperation

with local authority and hired casual workers, which aided the distribution of S‐NFI materials. Village committees were involved in all process to grant the exercise run normal without complain.

Pre‐distribution meeting were held between local authority including villages’ committees members, which involved females, male, boys and girls, IOM, ADA and Nile Hope on ground, regarding mobilization of beneficiaries which was done two days before the actual day of distribution, in order to design together the distribution process. In the meeting the team clearly specified the items the beneficiaries were going to receive.

Substantial mobilization was done before the distribution exercise with the help of the hired community mobilizers and the village committees to convey the message of the distribution to the beneficiaries. During distribution the team gave some demonstration about the correct use of the items, especially mosquito nets.

Equal access was granted to all the affected individuals whose S/NFI need was assessed and verified, regardless of their status in the community, however priority was given to people with the special need, among them were elderly, people with disabilities, pregnant and lactating mothers.

To ensure that the community themselves participate and identify most vulnerable groups and voice out their Concerns

For the purpose of speeding up with process and to avoid doing harm to affected community letting them wait for long time in the queue, four desks were prepared for beneficiaries’ signature on the registration list. Making beneficiaries sit per villages eased the process and avoid tensions, however team was working together with the village committees including chiefs of the village.

Crowd controllers engaged in controlling, directing the beneficiaries and ensuring the distribution procedures in the distribution site were maintained.

The beneficiaries were asked to follow lines, which were demarcated by the crowd controllers. Crowd controllers were aware to support the most vulnerable beneficiaries who needed help in the process of moving items from distribution center to site where beneficiaries got support from his/her relatives. Separate lines were made for pregnant and lactating mother, elderly and disable people.

With the aim to empower the affected population as in making them active citizens who will assume ownership of humanitarian interventions taking place in their localities, the intervention team worked with village committees, formed by different persons likes blocks committees, girls, boys and people with disability since the phase of verification and beneficiaries’ identification.

Community members were involved in the verification and tokens distribution, they demonstrated to know the most vulnerable people in the community as they are within the community all the time.