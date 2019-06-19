NFI and Emergency Shelter Distribution Report Nasir County, 7 June 2019

Summary of Distribution

The distribution was held in two different locations; Mandeng on 27 May 2019 and Maker on 31 May 2019.

The first was conducted in Mandeng at the UNKEA compound due to the site’s accessibility, centralised location, good storage availability, and its security with well-constructed fences. Additionally, there were trees to provide shade for the beneficiaries while they waited to receive their items. Water was also available for them from a nearby borehole. Communities from Kuetrengke and Wechnygut were told to come to Mandeng to receive their items as both bomas were near to this location. They were approximately a 1 hour walk away along a safe road with no military checkpoints. No issues arose as there was no conflict between these different groups.

The second distribution was held in Maker because Nyawich and Buthlew were quite a distance from Mandeng and there were no local authorities in either area to supervise both the items and the distribution. The particular site was well-known as World Vision has been conducting food distributions there. Nyawich was a 10 minute walk for community members; however, Buthlew was a 3 hour walk away so the Commissioner agreed to host the beneficiaries overnight so they could attend the distribution the next day, and they accepted this arrangement.

These areas were proposed during meetings with the local authorities, church leaders, chiefs, women representatives, and elders due to the accessibility and safety of the items and the safety of beneficiaries as well.

The beneficiaries were informed about the distribution through the local authorities, ROSS coordinator, and hired community mobilisers who disseminated information about time, locations, and the type of the items to be distributed. Prior to the distribution, the team informed the ROSS Coordinator about the type and quantity of items to be given to each household.

In the distribution, the team hired the following casuals to assist in the distribution process: security guards to keep the items safe, enumerators for registration and verification of beneficiaries, community mobilisers to disseminate information about the distribution, crowd controllers to help keep beneficiaries calm and ensure the distribution ran smoothly, a complaints desk to facilitate any issues, and water carriers to get drinking water for beneficiaries during the distribution.

The site was divided into four areas: a waiting area, a verification desk, a distribution point, and the complaints desk. During the distribution, beneficiaries were asked to present their tokens before getting the items.

Special attention was paid to the sick, pregnant/lactating women, the elderly, and people with both mental and physical disabilities. Two protection officers from ADA and Nile Hope identified vulnerable beneficiaries and prioritised them to get their items first. Additionally, if beneficiaries lived further away, they were prioritised as well so they could get home safely during daylight hours. The protection partners supported Medair in maintaining order and they assisted in the distribution with protection mainstreaming. They were only available in Mandeng and unfortunately the NFI team did not have that support available in Maker.

AAP was mainstreamed by making sure the team spoke with various different members of the community. During the assessment, the team asked the community to get involved with deciding which items they felt they needed during Focus Group Discussions, Key Informant Interviews, and household surveys. They were also involved through supporting the process as mobilisers, crowd controllers, and enumerators. Community leaders were also consulted when deciding on the location for the distribution.