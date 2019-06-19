NFI and Emergency Shelter Distribution Report Mirmir, 4 June 2019

Summary of Distribution

Following the need analysis conducted by IOM mobile response team on 7 to 9 May 2019 in Luom & Mirmir and based on the thorough analysis from various sources of tools, it was recommended in the report for immediate response to mitigate the precarious situation of the Returnees.

After consultation with partners and Cluster, team engaged the local authorities in the meetings from the two locations about the response and targeted criteria to serve mostly recent influx of the Returnees especially from PoC, other part of South Sudan and Khartoum in Sudan. Meeting was conducted with chiefs and local authorities in both locations and it was agreed that since targeted population is less the pre-selection and registration of the target population will be carried out by committee comprised of enumerators who are capable of walking to the villages.

The identified and selected population were informed through hired mobilizers using the megaphone to inform them to come for registration. During the registration the enumerators, chief and local authorities reconfirmed the targeted individuals if he/she met the criteria of registration, then he/she will be legible to be registered, if not he /she is turned away and another suitable individual is selected instead.

Once the targeted individual is granted permission, he/she proceed to the IOM staffs to be checked if he/she had been inked already if no ink found on the fingers then the next step is to ink smaller figure and issued with token and the process continue.

In Mirmir case was different, the targeted population were made to queue up and were asked two questions of where they came from and when. This exercise was to distinguish the Returnees that came in Month of May and those that came from April 2019 downward, for those who came in Month of May 2019 were given different colour from those Returnees that came in Month of April 2019 and below.

As per guidance from the safety audit, it was agreed to conduct distribution where the registration and issuing of the Token took places. The location was convenience in sense that it was close to Health clinic, Water point and enough shade that accommodate all the targeted population.

Information was passed on by the local authorities and chiefs during the meeting with mobile team to the targeted population immediately. It was also easy for the targeted population to get information since the pre-registration was conducted from Village to village with help of mobilizer that were hired to makes announcement about registration and distribution constantly.

During the registration, targeted population were made to gather under a tree and names were called out and once an individual is confirmed by Chief, local authorities and enumerators he/she can be register and issued with Token.

However, during the distribution only those who have the token were allowed in distribution area, again the beneficiaries were made to wait under the tree as per respective village.

Queues was created by the distribution team and each hired crowd control was assigned their role of maintaining order during the distribution as per their village, elderly and most vulnerable beneficiaries were pick from the queue upon arrival from their homes. Small children that come to take items on behave of their parent were also given their items as long as there is someone from their relatives that can accompany them while carrying the items homes.

Both Rubkuai and Mirmir are places where general food distribution (GFD) is conducted, and beneficiaries can access it safely from their respective villages. Given the improvement of the security situation due to prevailing peace in the area it enhances free movement of the civilian. Accessibility to all the segment of the community was good, enable them to come and received their entitlement without threat or hindrance whatsoever.

Since the distribution was targeting the returnees, it was agreed that only those who are given token during the registration could come and received their items. In order to minimize the number of unwanted crowds, beneficiaries with token were made to sit under the tree as per villages and chances were given equally to each village.

When the chance of beneficiary come, he/she proceed to the table for signing against their name and after that the token is punched to ensure the beneficiary passes through screening point and finally proceed to receive their items. Crowd controls and distributors were hired to organize and maintain the order during the distribution, visibility was put on by all the hired casual labours for easy recognition and to maintain order were necessary.

Accountability for affected population (AAP) activities started way down when the team engaged the local authorities from both locations to ensure the distribution go the way it planned. During the meeting with local authorities independent committee were formed with participation of the chiefs to identify and select the targeted individuals as per agreed criteria.

Prior to distribution of NFIs, demonstration was conducted to the beneficiaries that gathered under the tree waiting to receive their items. Basically, the team disclose the content of the kit to every gathering beneficiary and explained to them how the items were recommended and why some item was not included in the kit. They were also informed of community feedback mechanism and how to access help if need be from distribution staffs.

Rapid monitoring was also carried out interviews with 13 beneficiaries (five at Mirmir & eight at Rubkuai) in the middle of distribution and after distribution to understand if their needs were met and how satisfied are they with whole process of distribution.