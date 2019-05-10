NFI and Emergency Shelter Distribution Report - Leer - Unity State - 8 March 2019

Summary of Distribution

The distribution was held at the UNIDOR compound based on a decision made in consultation with UNIDOR and local authorities (Adok Executive Director, community leaders, and ROSS). The Medair NFI team also proposed the UNIDOR compound as the best place for both storage and distribution of the NFI items due to its available space and accessible location. The beneficiaries were informed prior to the distribution through the local authorities and community mobilisers who used megaphones to disseminate the information on distribution items (quantity and type), dates, venue, and time.

Additionally, these items were distributed alongside WASH kits from Nile Hope at an adjacent location to facilitate a coordinated distribution response. The team also worked with the national NGO Mobile Humanitarian Agency (MHA) which focused on protection issues during the distribution by identifying the most vulnerable among the beneficiaries, preventing children from being allowed to come to the distribution point, and helping create an orderly environment amongst the beneficiaries especially if they became disruptive. MAH also ensured that protection was implemented by considering the most vulnerable had priority access which included the elderly, pregnant and lactating women, and the disabled. Separate lines were established by gender and then a third line was created for those most vulnerable.

Demonstrations on the correct use of the items were conducted before the distribution started. The beneficiaries were also informed about the distribution system which was divided into five zones; the registration area, the token verification zone, waiting area, the distribution point, and the complaint desk. Order was well maintained through hired crowd controllers, and the community leaders were also available to attend to any issues that arose during the distribution.

The AAP mainstreaming was implemented through the use of locally hired crowd controllers to maintain the lines and enumerators to manage the complaint desk. Local community leaders and ROSS representatives were also on hand to verify household identifications and ensure the distribution ran smoothly. Additionally, the NFI given out was in line with the beneficiaries’ stated needs gleaned from the assessment questionnaires, Focus Group Discussions, and Key Informant Interviews. And those most vulnerable were placed in a separate line to receive priority assistance. Exit interviews were also conducted to collect beneficiary feedback, assess the quality of service, and identify what went well and what needed improvement.