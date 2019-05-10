NFI and Emergency Shelter Distribution Report - Juba - Central Equatoria - 16th January 2019

Summary of Distribution

Concern Worldwide, PoC1 d BSFP registered beneficiaries (children over and under one year’s old age) were targeted with Mosquito Nets (and with CSB++ by the Nutrition team)

The planned Mosquito Net distribution in PoC1 of the UN House PoC sites, was organised in collaboration with Camp Management and CMC. The distribution took place at the GFD distribution site in PoC1 in order to ensure equal access of IDPs and to ensure the distribution would take place in a controlled environment. Beneficiaries were informed in advance about the distribution.

During the distribution it was ensured that the registration and distribution points were well organized, with the support from crowd controllers, and distribution assistants. The sites was secured by Force Protection.

The beneficiaries caretakers were requested to queue for verification, after the verification, caretakers were provided with the tokens to receive their Mosquito Nets. Each token was retrieved from the beneficiaries at the point of Mosquito Net distribution.