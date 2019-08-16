NFI And Emergency Shelter Distribution Report - Jebel Boma, Pibor, Boma, 12 August 2019 - Medair, DRC

From 14-16 July 2019, Medair conducted a distribution in Noayapuru, Boma, predominately supporting IDPs who had fled intercommunal violence. The intervention was coordinated between Medair, DRC, and NRC in order to assist three different communities affected by conflict in Pibor County at the same time so as not to exacerbate Shelter Cluster South Sudan sheltersouthsudan.org Coordinating Humanitarian Shelter Republic of South Sudan www.sheltersouthsudan.org 4 tensions in the area. DRC accessed Noayapuru and Itti to implement protection mainstreaming. NRC accessed Itti and Nyat while Medair accessed Noayapuru both for NFI and WASH NFI distribution. Medair assisted IDPs and vulnerable host communities within Noayapuru including both Rumit and Khoradep. The distribution was held within Noayapuru as it was the safest place for the communities in terms of access and travel. In exit interviews (100 surveys conducted), 73% of people said they took less than 2 hours to travel to the distribution site (11% took 2-5 hours, 9% 5-7 hours, 5% 7 hours- day, and 2% more than a day).

The beneficiaries were informed during verification that a distribution would take place and Medair began to recruit and train staff who would be needed. Once it was confirmed when the items would arrive in Boma,

Medair communicated this information to the RRC who in turn sent community mobilisers to Noayapuru, Rumit, and Khoradep to let people know the distribution days and which days were serving which communities. Medair staff spoke to community leaders to confirm the distribution and messaging was disseminated to encourage adults only to attend and to send one person per HH. In exit interviews, 48% said they found out information through community mobilisers and 52% said they found out information from local chiefs. 95% of people interviewed said they knew what items were going to be distributed before the distribution day.

There was no ideal place to run the distribution so it had to be done in the open. Plastic sheeting was erected to create shade for the beneficiaries and the enumerators. Demarcation tape was used to mark out the area and establish lines and holding areas. Two water carriers were hired to bring water to workers and the beneficiaries, and there were latrines nearby within a local school for people to use.

DRC, as the protection partner, helped the Medair team organise beneficiaries into queues making sure the most vulnerable received items first. Beneficiaries were brought to the distribution site in groups of seven at a time for the seven enumerators to register. Then they continued to receive their items that had been laid out per HH ready to collect and then left the distribution site. The next seven were brought in to the distribution site as the others were exiting. Small numbers were brought in at a time to maintain control as the community would surge forward and overwhelm the site if it wasn’t carefully managed. The holding area was far enough away that items were not visible to many people to avoid over excitement. According to the exit interviews, 40% of people reported waiting less than two hours to receive items. Though approximately 77% had to receive items over more than one day since not all the NFI/WASH NFI was delivered at one time. A complaints and feedback desk was set up and run by DRC. The communities were made aware of its purpose and how to access it via community mobilisers. In all, 60% of those surveyed reported that they or someone they knew raised a concern and of those, 85% were satisfied with the response they received. During the distribution, messages were disseminated on how to use items appropriately for NFI and WASH NFI with assistance from the Medair WASH team. From the interviews, 99% of the respondents said they had received these messages throughout the day, and 98% said they understood the messaging.

Boys and girls (under 18 years) were discouraged from attending the distribution. Instead, any children who were unaccompanied or at risk were flagged by DRC and either assisted by DRC or put in touch with an adult who could co-sign for items to make sure vulnerable children were not put at risk but still received assistance. Men and women were placed in two separate queues, and the distribution team alternated between calling people up from each queue. Anyone who was considered vulnerable e.g. elderly, unwell, disabled, pregnant etc., were then prioritised and brought straight to the enumerators for registration and to receive items while crowd controllers assisted them.