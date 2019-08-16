NFI And Emergency Shelter Distribution Report- Central Equatoria State,Yei County,Tore, 09 August 2019 - LCED,SSHF

This was a joint emergency response that was organized by UN OCHA to reach out to conflict affected people specifically targeting IDPs in Tore, Goli and Kunduru bomas of Yei County in Central Equatoria State of South Sudan. Lacha Community and Economic Development representing the shelter cluster was in charge of emergency shelter and non-food items (ES-NFIs) distribution while other partners that included SSDO, Islamic Relief and IOM, distributed WASH NFI (bucket, soaps, hygiene kid, Aqua taps, Filter cloth as well as tools for digging latrines to the boma leaders of the 3 respective villages. In addition, SSUHA representing the health cluster provided medical assistance with ACROSS (FSL) distributing emergency food supplies to the beneficiaries. Plan international together with UNICEF handed over boxes of Text books, school bags, balls to the schools while WHO through its messaging approach conducted training for the primary Health units community health workers on Ebola preparedness.  LCED acknowledges the support provided by the local authorities who ensured that the target communities are mobilized and informed in time (six days prior the distribution) while working closely with UN OCHA. They also assisted in identifying community volunteers that would then form the Relief Distribution Committees (RDCs) during the distribution exercise and were also consulted on the identification of distribution sites based on their contextual knowledge and guided by the humanitarian criteria of access, security and safety.  On the day of the distribution, the RDCs (community volunteers) marked the distribution sites using ropes to demarcate entry and exit points as a way of ensuring that order was maintained throughout the distribution process. They also supported the LCED staff to register and verify the target beneficiaries since there was no prior registration done.  In addition, local leaders together with RDCs acted as crowd controllers and ensured that beneficiaries were made to line up in their respective lines based on their vulnerability status (pregnant, lactating women, elderly, the sick) and or lines based on gender (males or females).