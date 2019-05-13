NFI and Emergency Shelter Assessment/Verification Report- Lujulu

Situation Overview

IOM ES/NFI and WASH team are undertaking a verification exercise, which started on the 14-15/1/2019.

Prior to the verification exercise the team had a meeting with the Governor and bomas chiefs in order to get an overview of the humanitarian situation for both IDPs and host community. The team was informed that Lujulu is a payam found in Morobo county of Central Equatoria state, primarily occupied by the Kakuaa speaking ethnic group of South Sudan. It is located at a triangle boarding South Sudan, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo and it is under the leadership of SSNDA (South Sudan National Defence Alliance). SSNDA is not part of the recent peace agreement signed in Khartoum.

Lujulu population was affected during 2016 clashes, was displaced, but after a while they came back to the area, finding shelter and items looted, burning, vandalized. Further, it is home for IDPs who came from Lainya, Yei and Morobo county since 2016 until the recent clashes. Thus following the influx of the IDPs and lack of basic services for the host community the governor wrote to humanitarian partners advocating for assistance. In November, IOM WASH, DTM, Health and Security departments conducted a rapid assessment and captured gaps in S-NFI, the assessment report recommended for sector specific in depth verification.

Therefore, IOM S-NFI team carried out a verification exercise from the date of 14 Jan to 15 Jan 2019, to ascertain:

presence of conflict affected population;

exact figures of population in need of S-NFIs assistance in Lujulu;

registration and issuing tokens to the affected population whose need are verified.

Governor reported that the dominant population are IDPs (43%) versus returnees (57%), but from the first randomly interviews conducted, the respondents affirmed to be HC (the population status will be further defined during verification).

Plans of the affected population, particularly IDPs, is to remain in Lujulu, at least until the situation gets better (as during the last months, insecurity increased all around the areas of Lainya, Yei, Morobo).

The current situation of the inhabitants of Lujulu is quite challenging, because since the onset of the crisis there was no humanitarian intervention.

There is no Heath facility, no school nor market. The ones who have capacity, normally takes the risk of going to DRC Congo to obtain services, like medical care and access to small local markets. All the boreholes in Lujulu need to be rehabilitated, although there are some boreholes working, but the water color and the ﬂow is not enough. There are no latrines, no any soap nor hygiene kits have been distributed.

About livelihood activities, the community in Lujulu is primarily composed by farmers, but due to the armed conflict which generated fear among the locals, their productively completely went down making the population food insecure.

About Coping strategies, the few IDPs the team spoke to, indicated that they are supported by the host community, and this information was confirmed in the focus group discussion where IDPs affirmed to be in good relation with the host community members. They are willing to support, but most of them do not have much to offer, because HC was also affected by the clashes, their belongings were looted and they recovered with few means of sustain.

Consequently, besides sharing with the host community, there is no sustainable coping strategy among the affected population, thus depleting the little resources the host community has therefore rendering them vulnerable too.

There is no humanitarian aid and presence of agencies in Lujulu, it remained cut off from any access since 2016, a part a short visit of 1-day by ICRC;

There is a lot of fear among the population (uncertainty) because Lujulu is located among locations controlled by other political actors. The area is isolated and the access very challenged. Population does not feel too free an safe to move.

There is no market in Lujulu, some people who are able to move used to go to DRC to visit relatives and access clinic, but there is no market infrastructures.

Local shelter material is available, the area offers potentiality for resilience project once the situation calms down. For the time being, it is still too isolated to access is still restricted and subjected to several levels of authorizations.