NFI and Emergency Shelter Assessment/Verification Report- Kakokeji

Shelters within Korijo IDPs camp are mainly temporary. Materials used to make the shelters include mud, tarpaulins, grass and bamboo. During household to household visits, it emerged that available shelters were occupied, abandoned or empty. During FGDs with the IDPs, it was mentioned that the reason why some shelters were empty or abandoned ranged from occupants having moved to farms to collect cassava and other produce or into Uganda to look for food, water, visit relatives or to look for jobs in Bidi Bidi IDPs camp. Also, we observed empty worn out and collapsed shelters. Majority of shelters that were occupied had complete walls and roofs (made of temporary materials). However, some had gaping walls and roofs exposing occupants to elements of weather and security risks. In most of the occupied shelters, it was women, children and the elderly and the disabled who were living in them. The number of persons per shelter ranged from 3-6 with some families sharing one shelter. Shelters that were being shared were single rooms with no walls in the inside, which signalled no privacy between children and parents.

Similar observations were made during house to house visits in host community areas. Shelters were dilapidated, empty, burnt, abandoned or occupied. According to Key Informant Interviews with the community leaders, the last shelters and NFIs distribution in Kajokeji was carried out by SPEDP and Titi Foundation in 2018. The distribution did not cover the whole IDPs camp and host communities. This when coupled with the absence of functional market in Kajokeji could explain the reason why shelters were dilapidated and in need of repair or in some instances establishing new ones for IDPs, host community and returnees. Further, the fact that people still feared going to the forest to look for grass and poles explained why some shelters were in disrepair.

As far as loose NFIs are concerned, we observed several households lacking cooking utensils, serving utensils and water containers. When asked the source of the items, HHs who had the items stated that they had received the items from humanitarian agencies while others were sourced across the border in Uganda. Households lacking the items cited cost, missing on the items during distributions, NFIs items getting broken or aging and lack of functional market where they could source basic loose NFIs like; blankets, cooking sets, mosquitoes nets, sleeping mats and kanga for women. To obtain the items, one has to go past the border into Uganda where the items are expensive for the IDPs and poor host community to afford. NFIs and Shelter needs among the elderly persons, those living with disability, the sick, women and children headed households were grave and immediate action to avail the items is required.

The shelter and assessment exercise findings are collaborated by the IRNA conducted on November and December 2018. According to the IRNA’s findings, most homes along the main roads were vandalized, looted, or destroyed in Kajo-Keji when the county was attacked. Majority of the homes remain in the same state to date with previous occupants residing in the IDPs camp or in Uganda.