NFI and Emergency Shelter Analysis Report For Central Unity

Community use natural resources for constructing shelters where People use tradition way of construction in circle shape with the wall made out of straight poles and supported by reed or small poles then mud with soil. Roof is made out of straight joint poles tighten with rope then covered with the grass. Windows are just open hole from the side way of the tukul. Doors are made from bamboo which are divided into small pieces and joint together.

Traditionally NFIs are made through black smith and other skills which are taught by the elders with only specific people, and now with technology and crisis it is not much in the community. They make local cooking pot , Knifes, cups , sleeping mat out of palm tree leaf.