Needs Analysis Report ,Unity State,Koch County, 14 August 2019 - IOM

Desk Research: Displacement, Movement, and Conflict Trends What information did you find about the context and trends in this location more than six months ago?

Is this a cyclical/seasonal displacement?

Possible sources: NRC, Care international ,Mercy Corps and World relief

Apparently, this is not seasonal displacement; this place was affected by the conflict few years ago. Currently some NGOs along with world relief, CORAID,

Care international and MERCY CORPS organizations are working in the areas and provides Humanitarian services to the community.

Source: partners on ground List all previous S/NFI and food distributions in this area, with key details (date, # beneficiaries, bomas, S/NFI types).

Possible sources: SFPs, Cluster IMO IOM WASH distributed 1000 wash materials to the Returnee and Most vulnerable host Community in Koch, patit and mirmir.

IOM WASH Distributed items such as Bucket, dignity kit to 1000 HHs with majority of beneficiaries from Koch, Mirmir and Patit.

WFP provide periodic food ratio to about-10,270 individuals in Koch through NRC which is 1734 household and that was last year figures apart from these new influx of returnees and internal displaced person Source: NRC and RRC