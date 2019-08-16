Needs Analysis Report-Mathiang, Bor South County, Jonglei State, 14 June 2019-PAH,INTERSOS
from International Organization for Migration, Shelter Cluster
- Desk Research: Displacement, Movement, and Conflict Trends What information did you find about the context and trends in this location more than six months ago? Is this a cyclical/seasonal displacement? Possible sources: INSO, DTM, REACH, WFP, CSRF, SFPs According to RRC, Mathiang population is currently increasing because of high influx of returnees who are coming from all parts of the country and others from refugees camps from Uganda, Kenya and Sudan.However, the returnees are well hosted and intergrated into the host communities and currently there is a limited cases of re-displacement. CRS is implementing a Food for Asset project targeting some 370 HH in Mathiang among the host community and returnees in May 2019. The RRC and community leaders further stated that most of the recent waves of returnees have not been captured by the Food for Asset registration and they are currently in need of Food and NFI assistance. Most retunees are from Bor, Minkaman and Uganda. During the verification, the team established that most returnees and host community have cleared the bushes in Mathiang to giveway to farming. However, the shelter and NFI situation of the populations is dire as they seek shelter in school and health centre and share cooking utensils.
