16 Aug 2019

Needs Analysis Report - Kurejina,Jur River,Western Bahr El Ghazal State, 15 July 2019 - IOM, CARD, CARDO, SFCRDO

Report
from International Organization for Migration, Shelter Cluster
Published on 15 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.61 MB)
  1. Desk Research: Displacement, Movement, and Conflict Trends What information did you find about the context and trends in this location more than six months ago? Is this a cyclical/seasonal displacement?

Possible sources: INSO, DTM, REACH, WFP, CSRF, SFPs, JMEC

The displacement happened due to clashes between cattle keepers and farmers of the area. The displacement is not linked with the seasonal migration/displacement. Source; local authorities, ICWG, RRC, SFP, IOM DTM round and WFP. List all previous S/NFI and food distributions in this area, with key details (date, # beneficiaries, bomas, S/NFI types).

Possible sources: SFPs, Cluster IMO No recent S-NFI’s distributions conducted in the targeted areas. However; apart from these locations; one distribution was conducted in Wadhlelo in Feb 2018. For the food distribution, the area is covered under WFP seasonal food support program and providing food assistance on the monthly basis. Source: SFP, community and local authorities

