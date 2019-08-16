16 Aug 2019

Needs Analysis Report - Jonglei State In Jebel Boma County, 26 June 2019 - Medair

Report
from International Organization for Migration, Shelter Cluster
Published on 26 Jun 2019 View Original

Is this a cyclical/seasonal displacement? Possible sources: INSO, DTM, REACH, WFP, CSRF, SFPs, JMEC The displacement has previously been a cyclical displacement as a result of cattle raiding and revenge attacks. The latest attacks have increased in intensity and have left an increased amount of people displaced and without access to basic services and NFI items. Source: DRC assessment, Medair field team List all previous S/NFI and food distributions in this area, with key details (date, # beneficiaries, bomas, S/NFI types). Possible sources: SFPs, Cluster IMO 2018/early 2019: ICRC – distributed Jerry cans, sleeping mats, blankets, seeds and tools PAH – Distributed Hygiene items e.g. soap, buckets etc. Most of these items have since been looted or burnt during the violence but there is still evidence of a few items around but not many. PLAN International distributes food once a month to the communities in Boma targeting vulnerable households. Source: Medair field teams and information from the communities

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.