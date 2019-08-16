Needs Analysis Report - Jonglei State In Jebel Boma County, 26 June 2019 - Medair

Is this a cyclical/seasonal displacement? Possible sources: INSO, DTM, REACH, WFP, CSRF, SFPs, JMEC The displacement has previously been a cyclical displacement as a result of cattle raiding and revenge attacks. The latest attacks have increased in intensity and have left an increased amount of people displaced and without access to basic services and NFI items. Source: DRC assessment, Medair field team List all previous S/NFI and food distributions in this area, with key details (date, # beneficiaries, bomas, S/NFI types). Possible sources: SFPs, Cluster IMO 2018/early 2019: ICRC – distributed Jerry cans, sleeping mats, blankets, seeds and tools PAH – Distributed Hygiene items e.g. soap, buckets etc. Most of these items have since been looted or burnt during the violence but there is still evidence of a few items around but not many. PLAN International distributes food once a month to the communities in Boma targeting vulnerable households. Source: Medair field teams and information from the communities