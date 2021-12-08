Near verbatim transcript of press conference by Mr Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the Secretary-General - Juba, 8 December 2021

Thank you for joining me today and welcome to all those tuning in live on Radio Miraya.

As we head towards the end of 2021, I want to take this opportunity to update you on UNMISS activities and the situation in South Sudan more generally.

I would like to start with the impact of the flooding which is of great concern to us all. As you know, more than 800,000 people have been severely affected by the worst floods in 60 years, particularly in Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile.

Yesterday, I travelled to Bentiu to see the impact first-hand.

I can only describe the situation as dire. Flood waters are not receding and hundreds of thousands of people remain displaced and in desperate need of assistance.

UNMISS is doing all it can to support communities, including our Pakistani engineers, who have built 70 kilometres of dykes to protect the town, airport, and displacement camp. They continue to work every day and often into the night alongside local people to make sure those dykes hold.

Donors have given generously to support humanitarian work across this country for many years despite significant competing demands. We thank them for that.

However, right now, our humanitarian partners report that they simply can’t bridge the gap in the available funding and resources to reach all those in need in Bentiu.

The consequences could be disastrous in terms of food insecurity, lack of healthcare, education and the risk of water borne diseases.

A huge collective effort is underway, but more help is needed if we are to address this devastating situation in the short and long-term.

I will raise this issue and the situation more generally in South Sudan in my regular update to the UN Security Council next week.

In that briefing, I will highlight the commendable progress made by the parties since the signing of the peace agreement, but also note that the pace of implementation remains too slow. If this continues, there is a risk that the viability of the broader agreement will come under threat, which is a concern raised by analysts and commentators recently.

Put simply, there cannot continue to be a “business as usual” approach. The parties must inject fresh urgency into the process and demonstrate a sustained, collective political will to finalize critical areas of the agreement. This includes transitional security arrangements, legislation promoting financial and judicial reform, and constitution-making so that elections can be held.

Concrete action in these areas will allow the international community and UNMISS to play an even greater role in providing support to the government and people of South Sudan.

UNMISS continues to actively support the peace process, working alongside political actors and other stakeholders to support locally driven solutions.

This year, we have hosted numerous constitution-making and electoral workshops, leadership retreats, and governor’s forums, including the recent successful high-level meeting in Juba.

At the grassroots, we have led more than 170 conflict resolution and peace building activities resulting in the signing of 34 local peace agreements.

While it is the primary responsibility of the government to protect its people and ensure that their needs are being met, the UN is providing support within the limits of its capacity.

We are taking proactive and robust action to protect civilians by rapidly deploying to areas where there is a threat, or actual violence. This year, our military peacekeepers and UN Police have carried out more than 7000 patrols and established 125 temporary bases in conflict hotspots. In addition, our military engineers have built or repaired 3200 kilometres of roads.

To assist the recovery effort, we have used our Quick Impact Projects to build 10 police posts, 8 prison/court facilities, 6 medical centres, 5 schools, 3 community centres and other infrastructure such as bridges, bore holes and solar power. This helps reduce tension over scarce resources, strengthens law and order, and encourages the safe return of displaced families.

These are just a few examples of our efforts.

As I mentioned earlier, we are constantly examining the work that we do to ensure that we are efficient and effective, including looking at new technology and resources to make us more mobile in a logistically difficult environment.

We are also working to provide stronger early response to warnings of potential conflict, by installing additional temporary bases in areas of concern so that our peacekeepers can more easily provide protection and peacebuilding.

It’s important to note that these bases are “temporary” and there should be no expectation that they will become permanent fixtures or somehow take over the responsibility of the government and its agencies to provide security and support.

In conclusion, I would like to thank you, the media, for your work in a very challenging environment. It is critically important that there is a national dialogue about the future of this country and the rules that will enable it to govern through a healthy, functioning democracy. Journalists are an important enabler of that dialogue, and we will do our best to support you in carrying out this role.

I would also like to share my deep appreciation to the government and people of South Sudan. We work in partnership with you and could not carry out our work without your support.

On that note, I send my best wishes to you all as we head into the holiday season. Please stay safe, cherish your time with family and friends, come back in the New Year reinvigorated and ready to make a fresh push for peace.

Thank you and take care.

Q & A

The Radio Community: It is good you mentioned that you have visited Unity State and you recently returned from Unity. There were concerns from the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in regard to what he described as a localized conflict that happened between armed youths in Unity State. Tell us what could your efforts be to end this kind of localized youth conflict, since you said there are 125 temporary bases that have been established across the country to minimize conflict?

Also, in regard to the peace implementation. You said that the peace is at risk unless something is done urgently due to the slow implementation of the agreement … which the president acknowledged. What really needs to happen, what do you want to see as a major step to ensure that the peace holds?

SRSG Nicholas Haysom: Thank you very much, good question. I think with regards to the engagement with youth, our experience is of a particular volatility and anger on the part of the youth community, some of it directed at humanitarians and NGOs. We would reply that it clearly reflects a high level of frustration at the economic conditions in the country, the political and economic marginalization of the youth, and the need to give special attention to engaging youth, consulting youth, hearing the voices of the youth as we go forward and properly understanding their aspirations for the future. But we’ve also drawn a line at the fact that attacks on humanitarians are not a constructive way forward. Humanitarians working in South Sudan are working in what is often referred to as the most dangerous place for humanitarians anywhere in the world. We think there are constructive ways of engaging with the demands of the youth. I must say that, as far as the UN is concerned, we ensure that we have very high percentages of recruitment from locals in the areas in which we work – about 80%. We think, while on the one hand, we need to address the question of fair labour practices, if that is an issue, the youth also need to recognize the importance of the humanitarian community which, in this country, more than almost any other country, plays a significant role in making up for the failure of government to supply goods and services, vital humanitarian supplies, particularly food to the population of the country.

With regards to the issues that need to be addressed as a priority in implementing the peace agreement, I will not be the first to say that Chapter Two is the critical priority. Almost all the stakeholders, the international community, the local community have all emphasized the need to make progress on the reunification of the forces. I had pointed out to the government that I had assured the UN Security Council at my last briefing that progress was imminent because that was what we were told. And yet three months later, we still find that the parties haven’t taken the necessary steps so that we can see the active reunification of the armed forces – which is nothing less, of course, than creating a truly national security institution owned by the people of South Sudan and mirroring the people of South Sudan. So, echoing what we heard, even at the recent Governors’ Conference, we would underline the importance of making progress in that area. There are a number of different steps, including the establishment of a single command structure which, we understand, progress is being made but we are not quite sure what that progress is yet. We would like to see the graduation of forces to the extent that is possible and the proper supply and support to the training centres so that people can report there. That is all in relation to Chapter Two. And we note that many of the stakeholders have stressed that Chapter Two is critical for all of the other steps which have to be taken.

In addition to that, I would refer to the legislation which the R-ARCSS agreement requires the transitional legislature to pass. I think there are 22 pieces of legislation referred to in the agreement. That legislation is important, and it provides for economic, financial, and judicial reforms, it provides for the elections, it provides for the constitution-making process and all those things that are critical for this country to make progress along the transitional pathway. And the frustration is that the transitional national legislature was established some time ago but, as yet, has not established the necessary committees to process legislation which is already being prepared, drafted, and approved by the Council of Ministers.

So, we would like to emphasise that it cannot be business as usual. It cannot be the normal lengthy recesses. It is going to be really seen as a work of national importance with some urgency attached.

Voice of America: I have three questions.

What do you mean when you say that, if this continues, there is a risk that the viability of the broader agreement will come under threat? What we know currently is that the parties are implementing the peace agreement, the national legislature has been formed, the national government has been formed, those of Riek Machar are continuing with meetings with those of President Kiir … this is what appears on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC the national broadcaster), and this is what South Sudanese know. So, when you say that, if this continues, then there is a risk that the viability of the broader agreement will come under threat, what exactly do you mean?

Recently, on Chapter Two, President Salva Kiir said that the main reason why they cannot graduate the unified forces is because of UN sanctions, which is the arms embargo, on South Sudan and that they are no arms for them to graduate the forces. This is one of the causes that delayed the gradation of the unified forces. Do you believe in this narrative by President Salva Kiir?

And finally, next week you will be briefing the UN Security Council. What support would you request from the UN Security Council in effort to also, on the side of the international community, inject fresh energy to move forward the implementation of the peace deal? Thank you.

SRSG: What we hear from the communities that I visit and the political stakeholders from the top to the bottom is a recognition that we have to make more progress. That progress is being variously described in the media as glacial or very slow and the president himself has drawn attention to this. The metaphor I have used is like riding a bicycle. If you are stationary, the bicycle falls over. You have got to keep moving to maintain a level of balance and stability. We would recognize that there seem to expressions of frustration at people who have promised continuously that there would be progress in the implementation of Chapter Two, but we do not see that progress. The two issues that are most often raised are the need for an agreement on a single unified command structure and the need to graduate some of the trainees based in the training centres. That is really what I mean as a threat to the viability. I mean, will there come a time in which people say the peace agreement has lost credibility? We are not saying that. We have been saying consistently to people, please believe in the peace agreement; please work with it. You know, yesterday I was in Unity State where people are saying, “Why hasn’t the UNMISS implemented the peace agreement?” And I just said, but it is not for us to implement; it is for you to implement, and we are here to support you. So, we need a clear understanding that it is the South Sudanese who must implement this agreement.

On the question of whether UN sanctions prevent the graduation, you know it is possible for the graduation to take many forms and I wouldn’t want to prescribe to those like the Joint Defence Board how it should take place. It is no necessary condition that the graduates have rifles in their hands when they graduate. Obviously, one would want at the end of the day to see that the security apparatus is properly armed. But for the purposes of graduation which is a procedural measure so that we can go ahead and integrate the forces, that, I think can go ahead.

On the UN sanctions, we in the Mission do not take a position. We are like the Secretariat. This is a decision taken by the Security Council and we have no role in implementing it.

What can the Security Council do? Well, I think it needs to indicate its continued support and interest in the South Sudan file, if I can put it that way. It has to show a degree of understanding and support for the achievement of the benchmarks in the peace agreement which include constitution-making, establishment of government structures and accountability structures. Our work, in particular, in trying to build what we call a “justice chain” – you know, one of the things we encounter when we engage in intercommunal conflict where people say, “what do we do if somebody does wrong to us or takes our cattle and there are no courts and no police, no prisons? We need you to assist”. So, we would look to the Security Council to support the work we do in trying to build that justice chain. If I can talk more generally about our message to the international community – because I suppose when we talk to the Security Council it is our way to also to talk to the international community – is to say that, while we appreciate the eyes of the world around Ethiopia and Sudan, it would wrong to neglect and walk away from the situation in South Sudan, not to recognize that it is an integral part of this region and needs the same level of interest and support that the other countries in the region are getting.

Radio Miraya: According to the Pakistani peacekeeping engineers in Bentiu, they are saying that there is a feasibility study they conducted that came up with the findings that the flooding is going to last for more than two years and this is going to be very dangerous for the people living in those areas and we may expect more rain, as you said, to come next year. Right now, as you mentioned, they are trying to construct dykes to protect government buildings within Bentiu town but not the entire population. According to what you have seen on the ground, what are some of the long-term impacts of this flooding?

Last week during the Fifth Governors’ Forum, the interim chairperson of R-JMEC said that he is worried that the parties might not meet the deadline in conducting elections at the end of the interim period that may lead to something like an extension. Does UNMISS also have the same feeling and sentiment that the slow pace of the implementation might lead to a further extension?

SRSG: It was a bit of a shock to go to Bentiu and find that the water is still rising. It doesn’t seem to be decreasing yet. It is still rising one centimetre a day. The engineers tell me that the natural rate of evaporation, at most, would be one centimetre a day. And if it were to evaporate at one centimetre a day, it would take five months or longer before the waters move from the area. Their estimate is that the water would still be there when the rainy season starts next year. And, in a context where a lot of the dykes and other infrastructure that has been constructed is already damaged, it could be catastrophic. What they are appealing for is considerable investment in the machinery to pump the water out, to dredge the channels in the Nile, and to excavate and construct new dykes. That has to take place before the rainy season next year. This is not something which is anybody’s plan, it is not work which has been budgeted or planned for. In my view, it is not a project that can be dealt with by one party alone. We have all got to come to the table – Member States, government, the state governments, donors, and work together on what is really a critical emergency intervention to protect the area. And, of course, you know that the way the waters are moving, it is something that can’t be dealt with in Unity State alone. These are waters that are moving between Jonglei, Unity, Lakes, Upper Nile, so you really need a national effort rather than just trying to solve the problem in Bentiu by itself. It cannot be fixed in that localized way.

I was asked whether the slow pace of implementation might threaten the timing of the elections. This observation had emanated from R-JMEC. We take note of it. I would like to believe that, if all the parties work together and demonstrate the political will necessary to hold elections, it can be done. But I also want to emphasise that a lot of work has to be done. Work has to be done by the political parties; institutions have to be created; the country has to be prepared for the elections from top to bottom, from east to west. Elections are a complicated business logistically – you have to distribute the ballot boxes, collect all the ballots, count the ballots. You have got to have transport systems which move the ballots from maybe 25,000 or 35,000 different spots or voting stations. So, quite a lot of work has to go into preparing the country for elections. Also, the political parties themselves and other political stakeholders need to agree what the rules of the game would be, how exactly the elections would run in a way that would meet the aspirations, not of foreigners, but the aspirations of South Sudanese. We want to limit the possibilities of violence before the elections, during the elections, and after the elections if the parties choose not to accept the results. The one way of doing that is to run a professionally conducted and fair, technically satisfactory electoral process. That is what is at stake.

It can be done. But one ought not to be a rocket scientist to realise that if there is continued absence of any progress, on all those issues that I mentioned and the dialogue that is necessary between stakeholders on how the elections would run, then you would not be able to hold the elections. So, we need to make progress on all the aspects.

BBC: Last week, First Vice President Riek Machar met with senior members of his party here in Juba and he raised about five points: that there would be no elections without unified forces; there would be no elections without the return of the near four million refugees; no elections without a census; no elections without a permanent constitution. Do you as UNMISS buy his points? There are people supporting the parties to go for what he called the “end game” that is conducting elections even if the forces are not graduated. Do you accept these concerns raised by a party to the agreement?

Perhaps one would ask, how much is the Mission doing to help the parties graduate the forces? The rhetoric sounds like time-bombs, if you like, and people believe you have the magic to defuse this timebomb.

SRSG: Let me say that I don’t think there is a golden script for the election. The most important aspect of the election is that South Sudanese agree what the necessary conditions must be. That can be subject to amendment depending on the circumstances. I have been in countries where they had wanted to wait for refugees to return but decided at the end to conduct polling inside neighbouring countries in the refugee camps. It is really a decision for South Sudanese to decide how inclusive and under what conditions they want to hold the elections. There is obviously some force in the argument that you want the elections monitored by security agencies that is seen as truly national and impartial – that may be the unified forces or not, but it is understandable that people may want impartial election monitoring bodies and impartial security forces at the time.

BBC: Do you agree that there would be no elections unless the forces are graduated?

SRSG: Well, if the parties agree and think of, like an alternative, they could weigh up the prospect of no elections, or delay on the elections to form the unified forces. I would leave that up to South Sudanese to agree. But South Sudanese then require the opportunity to meet and discuss those issues and to agree on it. You know, many of these issues were dealt with in the R-ARCSS. Our default position, because we support this agreement and this is an agreement signed by all the stakeholders including the government and the opposition, first of all we would like to stress that the R-ARCSS should be followed because that is what people have agreed to. On the unified forces, you would bear in mind that that aspect of the process was supposed to have been accomplished some time ago. There has been already a delay.

MBC: As UNMISS, how do you follow the developments around the region as relates to the tensions on the borders of Ethiopia and Sudan that may affect peace in South Sudan?

SRSG: It is an important issue that has been in our minds. South Sudan and Sudan are linked in many ways including through their history. But they have been particularly linked in support to each other’s peace agreement and that support has extended to providing facilitation. And we know that, until Prime Minister Hamdok was detained, he was playing a role in helping resolve some of the Chapter Two issues but that stopped when he was detained. We are anxious that the absence of support from Sudan might slow down the implementation of the peace agreement. But that could just be one aspect in which the developments in Sudan could affect South Sudan. There is also the oil from Port Sudan which could be affected if the developments turned again in Sudan. Ideally, we would want to continue a supportive relationship between Sudan and South Sudan regarding the implementation of their respective peace agreements – the Juba Peace Agreement and the Khartoum Peace Agreement. For stability reasons, we would want to see the Sudanese reach an agreement that would allow them to continue their march towards democracy and prosperity without wanting here to comment on what that might be. But in my view, if you are engaged in South Sudan, you need to look very closely to what is happening in the region which is almost accumulating crises around us as we go forward.

Top FM: What were some of the challenges leading to the delay in the graduation of the forces?

SRSG: Quite frankly, I cannot answer the question. We have been asked to support the process and we have indicated, in return, our willingness to provide what support UNMISS can give to starting the process, kicking it off and making sure it works. I don’t want to get into the game of pointing fingers as to who is to blame. We remain convinced that if the parties want to find a solution, they should be able to do that.

VoA: Do you believe that the implementation of the South Sudan peace deal is currently under threat?

SRSG: I think it is only under threat to the extent that the parties don’t implement it. And I think it is important to say that an agreement that is not implemented, will come under threat because we want to encourage the parties to treat it with a degree of urgency and that it is not business as usual. But you know the people who are most insistent that this agreement must be implemented are the South Sudanese. It is not something you need to do for foreigners. It is something that South Sudanese need to be concerned with and, quite frankly, that is our experience, we are only reflecting what South Sudanese are saying.

BBC: What kind of support are you giving to help the parties unify the command and graduate the unified forces? It is still not clear what kind of support and how much support you are giving towards that end.

SRSG: We will give whatever support we are asked to give. What we can do is to make our offers in policy or in practice or in design, in regard to security sector reform, DDR, in regard to training, training centres and so on. We haven’t been asked to provide that support. We have made the offers, but it seems that the issues that are forming the blockage are political in nature, it is not the absence of technical solutions which are holding it up.