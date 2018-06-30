Near Verbatim Transcript of Media Briefing by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Mr. David Shearer - Juba Conference Room UNMISS Tomping Site, Juba – 30 June 2018

Opening Remarks:

Good afternoon and thanks for coming along today. I'd like to update you on a couple of issues for the Mission as well as share our thoughts on the peace process that has unfolded over the past week and then I will answer, as usual, any questions that you may have.

I just wanted to take a moment to remember our fallen peacekeeper, Lieutenant-Commander Ashraf Siddiqui. As you know, Lieutenant-Commander Ashraf was killed during an armed attack on a peacekeeping convoy just outside of Yei this week.

Yesterday we held a funeral service for him in Tomping, where we paid tribute to the Lieutenant-Commander for his courage and for being willing to put his life on the line in the effort to protect others. We will mourn his loss but his sacrifice will not be in vain. When we face needless violence and aggression like that that he faced, we will respond robustly - and we did. Nor will we be deterred from continuing our peacekeeping patrols in Central Equatoria or any other parts of the country where ongoing violence is causing suffering to civilians. Our work is and will continue to be to meet the needs of those who most need our support.

On a more positive note, there have been some good developments on the peace process this week with the signing of an agreement between President Salva Kiir, [and] Dr. Riek Machar, in the presence of other opposition parties as well. I met with Dr. Machar when I was in Addis Ababa last week. He spoke to me about his commitment to play a positive role in the peace process which, of course, I welcomed. We also talked of the upcoming talks in Khartoum and the need for reform of the security sector.

It is important that all parties, including that of Riek Machar's, are part of the process so it is genuinely inclusive and can ultimately be successful. The agreement in Khartoum has injected new momentum into the peace process and we are very encouraged by this development.

I see this agreement as more of a framework for moving forward but a positive starting point for a more comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement, the details of which will have to be negotiated over the coming weeks.

I particularly welcome, though, the announcement of the permanent ceasefire. This is a more formalised version of the cessation of hostilities agreement that was signed in December of 2017 and which, as we all know, has been violated a number of times since then. A test of the commitment of the parties to the peace agreement would be whether the ceasefire, which comes into play 72 hours after the signing of the agreement, will hold because you cannot build a peace process in the middle of continuing violence.

A permanent ceasefire, importantly, will enable the United Nations and the humanitarian organizations to reach - and safely reach - families and communities with humanitarian assistance and, more importantly, for people themselves to move forward with their own lives and particularly to cultivate and to continue to live in peace and rebuild their lives.

The issue of oil resources is a new element in these peace talks. If the oil is exploited in a responsible and transparent way, it can bring financial benefits to both South Sudan and Sudan, and help the development and prosperity of the people of South Sudan. But the successful exploitation of oil depends on peace and stability in the Unity region. It's an area in recent times that has experienced the most vicious and persistent fighting. So it is important for all the parties to reach an agreement on how the oilfields can be secured, how they can be rehabilitated, and how production can begin again. Finally, just to note, there is still some way to go. Different parties remain far apart on some of the critical issues in the bridging document, including on the comprehensive security arrangements and the governance arrangements. But the UN, I wanted to reinforce and stress this, is highly supportive of the developments that have taken place. We are committed to continuing our support to the peace process. While the countries of the region must and have been taking a lead role, we are engaging with all of the parties, providing the technical advice on security and the governance issues and facilitating the talks as best we can.

I will finish there, and I am happy to take any questions from you that you may have.

Q & A

Radio Community: The permanent ceasefire signed by both parties ... it is not the first time for them to sign an agreement like that. As a peace partner, do you think they are going to implement that?

SRSG David Shearer: I think it is the [indiscernible] of the success and the confidence we can have of the agreement going forward. We certainly believe that it is possible to do. For the first couple of months after the cessation of hostilities was signed there was a marked drop of the amount of violence and conflict that was happening. But, unfortunately, since then at the end of February, it has increased markedly and we now have conflicts in particularly Unity, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Western Equatoria and obviously skirmishes continue in the Equatorias.

I think it is possible but it very much depends on the willingness of the parties to lay down their weapons and withdraw back from engaging and conflict and seat where they are rather than actually come together.

Radio Miraya: The Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping, Bintou Keita, gave an update on South Sudan before the UN Security Council yesterday. She said that the attack on the UN convoy on Tuesday morning on the Yei-Lasu road constitutes a crime. Is the UN considering any further action beyond condemning and demanding investigations?

SRSG David Shearer: As you may have seen both in her statement and the Secretary-General's statement, they talked about it being a war crime. We are conducting an investigation. If we are able to locate the perpetrators, we will certainly take further action in the various international fora that are open to us to persecute these people. So we will not rest. We want to make sure that: 1) the killers of Lieutenant-Commander Siddiqui are found and 2) that it serves as a reminder to others who might want to do the same sort of thing that there is no such thing as impunity when it comes to attacking the UN.

VoA: Just two questions. Sooner or later, the implementation of the permanent ceasefire is coming into effect by the parties. As UNMISS, what would you want to see in the implementation of this cessation of hostilities deal?

The last question is that as you did mention, the implementation of this cessation of hostilities agreement may help the aid agencies reach the desperate population. I would like to know currently how [are] the operations of the aid agencies across parts of South Sudan. Is the fighting still affecting their operations?

SRSG David Shearer: First of all, on the implementation of the ceasefire, we haven't got details of how the ceasefire will play out; exactly how the mechanisms for monitoring the ceasefire will occur. But in place, as you know, is the CTSAMM - the truce monitoring mechanism that was set up under the last peace agreement. Our expectation is that that will continue to function. It reports to the IGAD Council of Ministers and to JMEC and it has been doing a good job. We have provided the support to CTSAMM on the ground. We have flown them into various areas, they come with us on various patrols, we house them on our bases, so we very much ensure that they are able to do their job. But we would envisage CTSAMM being the main mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire and ensuring that once it is being monitored that any culprits or any breakers of the ceasefire are named and announced.

On your question about the aid agencies, I just want to say that I think the humanitarian agencies do a remarkable job in South Sudan. There have been 100 fatalities from aid workers across the country in the last four years. It is the highest number - more than any country in the world. And it is to some degree because they are operating right across the country whereas it doesn't happen so much in many of the other conflict countries in the world and they are therefore putting their lives severely at risk. So, I just want to acknowledge those people and recognize them for what they do.

Secondly, in the coming few days there is likely to be an update on the food security situation in South Sudan that will be coming up in the next little while. But I can tell you that the food security situation has not improved. It is still in very desperate situation with more than 6 million people requiring food assistance. There are particular pockets which we are very worried about. One of those is in the central Unity area around Leer, Ganyel. These are areas I visited under two weeks ago. I went to Ganyel and met with the opposition forces there and then I went to Leer and met with the SPLA and the government officials in Leer. The reason we are worried about them is because 1) there have been a number of villages that have been attacked. There have been human rights atrocities carried out. We have talked about these on previous occasions. But as a result of that many people have fled their homes and as a result of fleeing their homes they are now sheltering in the swamps or in the camp that is alongside our base in Leer. When they do that, they are not planting, and this is the planting season. And when they are not planting, it means in three or four months from now, when they should be harvesting, there won't be anything to harvest. So, we are very concerned with the situation, particularly in the central Unity area.

The Dawn: There are some unconfirmed reports about fighting around Yei. Is the Mission aware of that?

SRSG David Shearer: As far as I know, there have been skirmishes south of Yei in particular and on the outskirts of Yei, occasionally. I am not sure of any sustained, heavy fighting in and around Yei. The problem or the issue we have with the south of Yei is that obviously the SPLA government forces have been moving south. The opposition forces on the road further south are rather fragmented and, as a result of that, the command and control in those areas isn't as strong as it has been in the past. We think this may have effected the death of Lieutenant-Commander Siddiqui. It did play a part in the recent abduction of a number of aid workers that was down in that area as well. Getting to the right person to enable those people to be freed was very difficult.

Radio Miraya: There has recently been a claim by about 25 families that the area allocated for the IDPs in PoC III is their own plots. Has this come to the attention of UNMISS? What is being done?

SRSG David Shearer: PoC III, as you know, has been there for a number of years. From my recollection, we sought the permission from the local community before we established the PoC there. But we obviously had to establish something somewhere because people needed the protection of UNMISS. There has been ongoing conversation with the community there. We have, in the last year, established a second base, Durupi, which is south-west of the UN House and PoC III. I know that was land that was formerly allocated by the local authorities.

There has been some complaint by local people but we, at all times as the UN, go to a lot of effort to make sure we do things in the proper way and the legal way and go through the right authorities. But we are always happy to talk to people who feel they have been aggrieved as well.

Freelancer: Mine is a follow-up question. As you did say, the UNMISS is very concerned about the humanitarian situation in former Unity State, particularly Leer and Nialdiu. Do you think that this signed permanent ceasefire agreement will assure the UN and other humanitarian agencies to deliver life-saving aid in those areas?

SRSG David Shearer: That is my absolute, fervent hope that that will happen. One of the reasons I believe that ceasefires and cessation of hostilities are so important is that it means we have a pause in the conflict to enable people to be able to be helped. If that is possible then is a great thing. If we can then build on that ceasefire to ensure that it persists, then we have a window where parties feel there is good faith on all sides to be able to sit down and trust each other to get the terms with the other issues. So, the ceasefire is very important. It is important for the people on the ground, but it is also a symbol of trust in an agreement by which parties can then go on and get into the details of the issues of governance and security and whatever.

We are based in the Unity area and we will certainly be looking with keenness on the ground to make sure that it stays in place.

Juba Monitor: UN has been involved in developmental activities and earlier you said that UNMISS is helping on the rehabilitating roads. Can you give us more updates on that since now the rainy season is here and many people have been cut off because of the roads.

SRSG David Shearer: Unfortunately, there is not much we can do about the roads during the rainy season. What we have tried to do is to keep roads open for as long as possible. But in the middle of the rainy season it is not possible to keep them going so, yes, some communities are going to be cut off by land.

What we are trying to do is to keep the road, in particular for example the Juba to Yei [road] open, Juba to Bor functioning as long as it can. We have, along with the WFP and UNOPS, done some more permanent fixes along those roads and the road from Juba to Rumbek as much as we possibly can.

But in the middle of the rainy season, we can't even get our trucks out of the door to those roads. But as soon as we get a reduction in the amount of the rain and when it starts to dry again in November, December, we have a plan with the WFP, with the government, to be able to take it on a bit further up.

Thank you very much.

