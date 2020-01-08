National Humanitarian Strategy for Prevention and Response to Gender-Based Violence 2019-2021

Summary

The GBV Sub-Cluster Strategy is to be implemented over a three-year period (2019-2021 ) with annual flexible workplans in an environment characterized by mobile population groups, irregular and small-scale service delivery, and with severe humanitarian access constraint& In this context, the overall objective of the GBV Sub-cluster as the enabler of this sector-wide strategy is to build the local capacity needed to deliver services and achieve key outcomes across five strategic priority areas:

I. Prioritize field-based delivery of quality survivor-centred, age-appropriate, GBV prevention, mitigation and response that meet global minimum services package

II. Building capacity of frontline workers in priority locations, on GBV prevention and response with focus on safe and timely access to provision of quality case management and psychosocial services Case management and PSS were identified as the 2 priorities by the extensive consultation process

III. Increase efforts on GBV risk mitigation and prevention outcome through mainstreaming across all humanitarian sectors to keep women and girls safe, promote their dignity and protect their rights

IV. Strengthening sub-national level coordination (implementing the WHS localization agenda) where it can have the biggest impact, prioritizing women's leadership through engaging women's groups and women-lead organisations, to strengthen their participation in protection coordination structures

V. Increase evidence-based information advocacy outcome on the need for sustained interventions to prevent and respond to GBV