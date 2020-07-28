National Comprehensive Migration Policy 2019

FOREWARD

It has now been more than four years since we expanded the National Aliens Committee/National Coordination Mechanism on Migration (NAC/NCM) as required by section 29 of the Passports and Immigration Act 2011. “The Minister shall establish the Aliens Committee, which shall consult and advise him or her on matters pertaining to aliens” I am very pleased to present Comprehensive Migration Policy that forms part of the collaborative effort between the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Mission in South Sudan and the Government of Republic of South Sudan through National Aliens Committee.

The Comprehensive Migration Policy for South Sudan has passed through several stages of a peer review and validation process, with close participation of leading experts from South Sudan, and the region. The development of the Comprehensive Migration Policy for South Sudan was led and supervised by the NAC/ NCM, with technical and financial support IOM Mission in South Sudan.

This policy takes stock of decades of protracted conflict together with the emerging challenges brought about by mobility and migration in the region, combining humanitarian with long-term migration agendas. Despite ongoing progress in building national and state economic, legislative and judicial structures, the institutions in charge of migration management remain in critical need of actions to improve the capacity of the State in dealing with migration-related challenges.

The Comprehensive Migration Policy (CMP) addresses these challenges aimed at ensuring security and stability, along with the establishment of measures to harness the socio-economic benefits of migration for Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GRSS), in coherence with the National Development Plan 2018- 2021 and the South Sudan Vision 2040.

The Comprehensive Migration Policy links policy responses among four core thematic areas: i) free movement and border management, ii) labour migration, iii) forced migration, and iv) migration and development. More importantly, Inter-ministerial cooperation, integrated information systems, coordination, and alignment with regional and international policies play a key role across the board in the establishment of a system characterized by transparent rules and procedures.

The objectives identified by the policy such as; to improve, and where missing to establish, a system of policies and institutions to manage migration in the Republic of South Sudan (RSS) is commendable. Furthermore, the Policy is founded on a rights-based approach in line with the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, which gives every South Sudanese citizen the right to freedom of movement and the liberty to choose her/his residence. It also calls for the regulation of issues related to Nationality and Naturalization, Passports and Visas, and Immigration and Aliens.

I am also grateful for the support received from IOM Mission in South Sudan and the consultant Andrea Salvini.

The Ministry of Interior of the Republic of South Sudan assures all NAC/NCM members and all partners that it will work in collaboration with all stakeholder towards the effective implementation of the recommendations advanced in this Comprehensive Migration Policy for South Sudan.

HON. LT. GEN MICHAEL CHIENGJIEK GEAY

MINISTER OF INTERIOR

REPUBLIC OF SOUTH SUDAN

MARCH 2018