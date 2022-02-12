National agrifood systems and COVID-19 in South Sudan: Effects, policy responses, and long-term implications

This country profile covers responses and effects up to December 2021

INTRODUCTION

The COVID-19 pandemic has put significant pressure on health systems all around the world. The drastic measures established to contain its spread are creating serious impediments to economic activity (including agrifood systems) and, consequently, to livelihoods and food security and nutrition.

The COVID-19 outbreak demonstrates both how health and food systems are linked to one another, and how local food systems are linked to global systems. High rates of urbanization and the globalization of trade and travel have contributed to the spread of the virus across countries. Lockdowns and movement restrictions within countries and across borders have disrupted national and local food and agricultural output and input markets and have caused sharp reductions in in overall economic activity globally. In poorer countries, disruptions have further exacerbated the fragility of systems (including agrifood systems) and livelihoods.

The Global Report on Food Crises 2021 found that 155 million people in 55 countries and territories are facing acute food insecurity at “crisis” level or higher – a situation that requires urgent action. The report further concluded that over 208 million people were experiencing a “stressed” level of acute food insecurity and bore a high risk of sliding into a “crisis” level if confronted by with additional shocks (FSIN, 2021). The situation is particularly worrisome in light of the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the situation evolves, the question arises as to how, or whether, food, health and financial and economic systems could become better prepared to prevent similar outbreaks from escalating into a full-blown economic and social crisis.

This report is part of a series of country profiles that describe: (i) policy measures enacted by governments to contain the spread of the virus; (ii) policies and measures to stabilize the functioning of agri-food systems; (iii) potential effects of policies on agri-food systems and vulnerable groups. Finally, the profiles also assess longer-term options for agri-food system policies and investments to make them more resilient.

BACKGROUND

South Sudan is the world’s newest nation and Africa’s 55th country following its independence on 9 July 2011. The country faced two major conflicts – in 2013 and 2016 – which undermined the development progress that had been achieved since independence, causing massive displacement, disrupting livelihoods, and creating a humanitarian crisis. In September 2018, the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) was signed, and the three-year Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) was formed in February 2020. In 2019, refugees from neighbouring countries started returning as the country enjoyed relative calm. However, since 2020, there has been an increase in subnational and communal violence that risks reversing the gains made since the signing of the peace agreement in 2018.

South Sudan’s economy has always been vulnerable to weather extremes, oil price variations and conflict-related shocks. In early 2020, COVID-19 joined this list of shocks to the economy with its negative impacts on oil production, disruption to the supply chain, and interference with the normal functioning of markets and trade. The country’s oil production dropped, for example, due to the effect of COVID-19 on global supply chains, the depressed demand for oil and disrupted transportation between Port Sudan and the northern oil fields in the Upper Nile and Unity States (Hickens and Doreen, 2020).

Over time, and particularly following the 2013 conflict, food insecurity has been on an upward trend, with the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) projecting the worst ever lean season, in which an estimated 7.2 million people (60 percent of South Sudan’s total population) would be severely food insecure (IPC Phase 3 or worse) between April and July 2021 (IPC, 2021). The IPC analysis took into consideration the impacts of COVID-19 on the food security situation on top of the existing drivers. According to the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) report, an estimated 8.3 million South Sudanese need multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance in 2021 (OCHA, 2021a).

The World Bank’s economic update for South Sudan reports that the health impacts of COVID-19 have been less severe than for its regional peers; however, the economy has suffered from a decline in global oil prices and the reduced global demand for oil due to COVID-19 restrictions, which caused a slowdown of economic activities across the world (World Bank, 2021b). Disruptions in global and regional supply chains also affected South Sudan’s markets, leading to high food prices and an increase in food insecurity, particularly among people with a high dependence on markets for food purchases. Another World Bank report – based on surveys monitoring the impacts of COVID-19 on households in South Sudan – found that four in five households reported skipping meals or running out of food – a situation that was consistent in both urban and rural parts of South Sudan, reflecting the severe impacts of the pandemic on ability of households to meet their daily food needs (Finn et al., 2021).